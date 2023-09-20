Krista Marlin to Remain in the Big Ten, Transferring to Ohio State for 2023-2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After taking a medical redshirt at Penn State during her freshman year, Krista Marlin has announced that she will be transferring in the Big-10 conference to swim at Ohio State this fall. She will join the Buckeyes with four years of eligibility remaining.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University! I am super excited and blessed for this new journey and I can’t wait to see where it takes me! GO BUCKS! 🌰”

While at Penn State, Marlin competed in a handful of meets during the fall semester. Her best performance came at the NC State Invite in November. She was a finalist in all of her events, taking thirteenth in the 200 back (1:58.99), twenty-seventh in the 200 IM (2:03.92), and nineteenth in the 400 IM (4:24.98).

In her senior year of high school, Marlin was a PIAA Swimming and Diving 3A State Champion in the spring of 2022. At that meet, she swam to a huge lifetime best in the 200 free to claim gold in 1:46.92. She also added a fourth-place finish in the 500 free (4:52.08).

Top SCY Times

100 free – 51.35

200 free – 1:46.92

500 free – 4:51.00

100 back – 53.78

200 back – 1:55.68

200 IM – 1:59.28

400 IM – 4:10.45

If Marlin is able to recapture her high school form at Ohio State, she’ll be a strong addition to the program in the coming years. Last season, her lifetime bests would have ranked her among the Ohio State team’s best in all of her primary events.

At the 2023 Big-10 Swimming and Diving Championships, Marlin would have been a finalist in nearly all of her primary events. Her top finish would have come in the 400 IM, where she would have earned a spot in the A-final. She’d have also been a B-finalist in the 200 back and 200 free and C-finalist in the 100 back and 200 IM.

Marlin’s lifetime best in the 400 IM would have earned an invite to the NCAA Championship meet in 2023.

The 400 IM was one of the Buckeye’s strongest events last season, with Felicia Pasadyn winning the Big-10 titles and Kyra Sommerstad and Jessica Eden taking third and fourth, respectively. While Pasadyn has graduated already, Sommerstad will be a senior this year and Eden will only be a sophomore.

Joining Marlin in her first year with the Buckeyes will be Rachel Bockrath, Mila Nikanorov, Susie Lee, Danika Varda, and Sienna Angove.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.