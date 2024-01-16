Notre Dame Adds PIAA State Champion Shane Eckler for Fall of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A senior at Ridley High School in Folsom, Pennsylvania, Shane Eckler has announced his college decision for this fall, committing to swim at the University of Notre Dame.

“I’m stoked to announce that I’ll be joining the Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame next fall! Shout out to all my friends, family, coaches, and teammates who’ve supported me! #GoIrish ☘️”

One of the top high school swimmers in the state of Pennsylvania, Eckler currently leads the state in the 50 free just past the halfway point of the high school season with his time of 20.27 from the Delcom Invitational. That’s just off of his personal best of 20.14 which won him the state title at the PIAA 3A Swimming and Diving State Championships a year ago. He also claimed the state title in the 100 free at that meet, touching in 44.21.

In December, Eckler finished as a finalist in the 100 back at the 2023 Winter Junior Championships – East meet. After posting a lifetime best of 48.93 during prelims, he lowered his time even further during finals, taking eighteenth in 48.65.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 20.14

100 free – 44.21

200 free – 1:39.94

100 back – 48.65

100 fly – 48.76

Last season, the Fighting Irish took fifth out of twelve teams at the 2023 ACC Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. The program was led in the sprint events by Chris Guiliano, who took first in the 200 free and third in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. Guiliano, who grew up less than an hour away from Eckler in Douglassville, Pennsylvania, will be a senior when Eckler arrives on campus this fall.

Guiliano is among the best sprinters in the NCAA so far this season. Nearing conference season, he boasts the third-fastest time in the 100 free and fourth-fastest 50 free time.

Eckler will have to make some improvements in his first year in South Bend in order to work into scoring range at the ACC Championships. In 2023, it took 19.94/43.60 to qualify for finals at the meet.

Eckler will join Charlie Tracy, Jack Sullivan, Patrick Branon, and Angus MacDonald as members of the class of 2028 for Notre Dame. Sullivan is the lone sprinter of the group, with his times being slightly slower in the 50/100 freestyles and two seconds faster in the 200 free.

