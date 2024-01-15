Florida State Adds 2024 Commitment from New Jersey’s Charlie Rennard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A medalist at last summer’s YMCA Long Course National Championships, Charlie Rennard of Red Bank, New Jersey has announced that he will be moving south this fall, committing to swim for Florida State. Rennard is currently a senior at Red Bank Catholic High School and swims club with the Greater Monmouth YMCA Swim Team.

Rennard will be the second family member to compete at the Division I level, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Sam. Sam most recently competed for Penn State at the 2022 Big-10 Championships.

Last summer, Rennard posted multiple lifetime bests in the long course pool while racing at the YMCA National Championships. His top finish came in the 200 fly, with his lifetime best of 2:02.52 being good enough to earn him second in the event. He also raced in finals of the 100 fly (56.06) and 200 free (1:56.25), with his time in the freestyle being good enough to take fifth overall.

Rennard had an equally impressive showing at the YMCA Short Course National Championships last spring as well, again taking second in the 200 fly. At that meet, he touched in a lifetime best of 1:47.91 to earn his silver medal. He also finished ninth in the 100 fly in 48.86.

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 48.86

200 fly – 1:47.91

50 free – 21.22

100 free – 45.27

200 free – 1:39.08

The Seminole men finished in sixth out of twelve teams at last season’s 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. The fly events were a weak point for the program, with the team only scoring 16.5 points across the two events. The team returned ten out of those points for the 2023-2024 school year.

At the 2023 ACC Championships, it took 46.98/1:46.49 to qualify for finals in the butterfly events.

Rennard will be joined on Florida State’s roster this fall by fellow freshman Daniel Listor, Lleyton Arnold, Logan Robinson, and Seneca Oddo. While Rennard is the only true butterflier of the group, he’s not the only New Jersey native. Listor hails from Freehold, New Jersey, a short thirty-minute drive across the state.

