Finn Bacon Follows In Sister’s Footsteps with Commitment to Wisconsin (2024)

The younger sibling of US National Team member Phoebe Bacon, high school senior Finn Bacon has announced that he will be following in his sister’s footsteps this fall, committing to swim at the University of Wisconsin. Bacon is set to graduate from Gonzaga College High School this spring while swimming club with Nation’s Capital Aquatic Club.

Much like his sister, Bacon specializes in the backstroke events. His top time in the 100 back comes from his last meet of 2023, the Potomac Valley NCAP Invitational. At that meet, he dipped below 50.0 in the race for the first time, touching at 49.35 during finals. He also added new best times in the 100 fly (49.45), 200 free (1:42.28), and 50 free (21.40).

Bacon raced at the Futures Championships held in Richmond. At that meet, he earned a spot in the C-finals of the 100 back, hitting a lifetime best in the long course pool with a time of 58.38. He also swam a lifetime best of 1:59.35 in the 200 free.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.40

100 free – 46.65

200 free – 1:42.28

100 back – 49.35

200 back – 1:48.85

100 fly – 49.45

Wisconsin took fourth at the 2023 Big Ten Swimming and Diving Conference Championships last February. Bacon’s lifetime bests would have put him just outside of the scoring range in the backstroke races with it taking 48.84/1:46.63 to earn second swims.

The Badgers currently boast a very small backstroke group, with only four swimmers having competed in the events so far this season. While two group members, Jake DiMartile and Jake Newmark, are set to graduate this spring, Bacon will have two years of overlap with Michael Long and three years with Nathan Welker.

Newmark was the team’s leading scorer at the 2023 NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships last season, finishing fourth in the 500 free. He took thirty-second in the 200 back at the meet.

Bacon will be joined by Landon Kyser, Sam Lorenz, Nate Harris, Andrew Hanson, Jack Skarda, Aiden Musick, and Connor Hogan. Hogan and Bacon will see a lot of overlap in their events, with the pair both swimming primarily free and back.

