Kansas’ Class of 2028 Adds Commitment from Isabelle Satterlee

Following her graduation from Lakeville North High School this spring, Isabelle Satterlee has announced her decision to continue her swimming career by committing to the University of Kansas for the fall of 2024.

“I am extremely grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming career at the University of Kansas! Huge thanks to my family, coaches and friends who have supported my journey. Can’t wait to experience what the future entails!! Go Jayhawks!❤️💛💙🤍 #rockchalk #ku #jayhawk”

Satterlee finished her high school career in November at the MSHSL (Minnesota high school) Girls Class AA Swimming and Diving State Championships. At that meet, she finished as a finalist in both of her individual events, taking eight in the 100 free (52.57) and seventh in the 100 breast (1:04.90). She also led off her school’s 200 free relay during prelims, hitting a lifetime best of 24.0 in the 50 free. As a team, Lakeville North finished in ninth at the meet.

Last summer, while racing for her club team, the South Metro Storm, Satterlee competed at the Minnesota Senior Long Course Championships, finishing as a finalist in the spring freestyle and breaststroke events. Her top finish came in the 50 free, with her personal best of 27.07 earning her seventh in finals. She also added new lifetime bests in the 200 free (2:11.11), 100 breast (1:16.84), and 200 breast (2:47.54).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.00

100 free – 50.96

200 free – 1:54.00

100 breast – 1:03.63

200 breast – 2:30.35

Satterlee is a big addition to the Jayhawks program, particularly in the 100 free and 100 breast events. During the 2022-2023 school year, her best time in the 100 breast would have been the program’s second-fastest while her 100 free time would have ranked fourth on the roster.

The Jayhawks finished fifth out of five teams at the 2023 Big-12 Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. The highlights of the meet for the Jayhawks came in the backstroke events, with Lezli Sisung taking second in the 100 back and Dewi Blose finishing in second in the 200 back. Blose has since graduated, but Sisung will be a senior when Satterlee arrives on campus this fall.

The Big-12 Conference has gone through a major shake-up over the last year. This season, BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati, all of whom sponsor women’s swimming and diving, joined the conference. The conference will shrink by one after this season, with Texas slated to leave for the SEC.

Joining Satterlee in Kansas’ class of 2028 will be Gabi Dyer, Taylor Cloutman, Alayna Henage, and Sophie Wallace. Wallace boasts similar times to Satterlee in the sprint freestyle events, while Henage is just behind her in 100 breast.

