2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Douglass out of Women’s 200 IM (Day 4 Prelims Scratches)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

As we head into the final day of the 2024 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, let’s take a look at the notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session.

This weekend has been full of scratches, including a ton of swimmers who pulled out of the meet entirely. This morning, 30-year-old Anton McKee is one of the most notable scratches. McKee was the #2 seed in the men’s 200 breast, coming in behind only Jake Foster. McKeee was only entered in the 100 breast and 200 breast this weekend and didn’t end up racing either event.

Of course, Kate Douglass has scratched the women’s 200 IM this morning. We knew that would be the case after she time trialed the event yesterday, where she threw down a blistering 2:07.89. Still, this morning’s heat sheet confirms that Douglass won’t be competing in the event today, which is a bummer since we don’t get to see her racing Summer McIntosh and Alex Walsh.