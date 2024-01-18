Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

After Successful Pro Swim, World Champ Nic Fink Looks Ahead to Doha

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

After a win in the 100 Breast at the Knoxville Pro Swim, Olympian and World Champion Nic Fink looks to make waves at the Doha World Champs in February. With high-level competition like Adam Peaty, Niccolo Martinenghi, and Arno Kamminga, Fink welcomes the opportunity to race at the highest level just months before the US Olympic Trials in June.

1
Swimfan27
24 seconds ago

He’s right regarding Doha, it’s not common to get that level of high international competition during an Olympic year before the Olympics. Should be interesting to see how people who do Worlds and then the Olympics 5 months later do.

