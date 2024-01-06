Dressel, Ledecky, & McIntosh Highlight Stacked Psych Sheets for 2024 Pro Series – Knoxville

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

January 10-13, 2024

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

The first high-profile meet of 2024 is already here. Next week, the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center will host the first Pro Swim Series stop of the year.

PSYCH SHEET

This is one of the most star-studded Pro Swim Series we’ve seen in a while. In fact, there are a total of 19 swimmers who have won either Olympic or LC World Championship titles entered in the meet. That list includes 16 Americans, headlined by the likes of Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, and Kate Douglass. Summer McIntosh leads a trio of Canadian gold medalists, alongside Maggie MacNeil and Penny Oleksiak.

Individual Olympic or LC World Champions Entered

Katie Ledecky, a 16-time individual World Champion and 7-time Olympic Champion, is entered in a normal slate of events for her. Ledecky is set to race the women’s 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free, as well as the 400 IM.

While that could potentially lead to a great showdown between Ledecky and Canadian Summer McIntosh in the 400 free, McIntosh is not entered in the event. McIntosh, arguably the top swimmer in the world in 2023, is swimming a pretty slim schedule of events. She’s only entered in the women’s 200 fly, 200 free, 200 IM, and 100 fly. However, this does mean that we’ll still get a race between McIntosh and Ledecky in the 200 free.

Also of note, we’ll get to McIntosh go up against Regan Smith in the 200 fly, as well as Kate Douglass in the 200 IM, both of which should be marquee matchups.

For her part, Smith is entered in the 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, and 200 IM in addition to the 200 fly. Meanwhile, Douglass is sticking to her top events, entering in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 breast to go along with the 200 IM.

As he continues to work back into his top form, Caeleb Dressel has a slim schedule of events as well. Dressel is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly, as well as the 200 free. Prior to his break from swimming starting in the summer of 2022, Dressel had gotten into a habit of entering the 200 free and not going through with racing it, so we’ll see if he ends up racing it or not next week.

In addition to the Olympic Champions and World Champions on the psych sheets, there are plenty of high profile swimmers. Michael Andrew is set to compete in the 50 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 100 back. Other notable swimmers entered include Abbey Weitzeil, Gretchen Walsh, Olivia Smoliga, Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez, Jack Alexy, Claire Curzan, and Kieran Smith, among many others.

There are also quite a few star junior swimmers (18 & under) who are entered in the meet. Of course, we’ve already gone over Summer McIntosh, who is 17. Here are some of the other star juniors entered:

Notable Junior Swimmers

Heilman was a member of the 2023 U.S. World Championship team, swimming the 200 fly individually and winning a gold medal as a member of the men’s 4×100 medley relay, of which he swam on the prelims relay.

The youngest swimmer on this list, Charlotte Crush, a 15-year-old out of Lakeside Swim Team, is one of the top up-and-coming swimmers in the US. She’s entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly at this meet.