Gretchen Walsh on Winter Training: “Some of the best training I’ve had my whole life”

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

January 10-13, 2024

Knoxville, Tennessee

LCM (50 meters)

Start Times All Prelims: 9am (EST) Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (EST)

Virginia Junior Gretchen Walsh has already had a stellar start to her 3rd NCAA season and it looks to keep Improving from here. Walsh said her winter training cycle was the best training she’s had in her life, noting that she went 48 in the 100 back and 46 in the 100 free during some of those workouts.

Walsh is the defending NCAA champion in both the 100 back and 100 free and the defending runner-up in the 50 free. Walsh makes it clear that she is aiming for a clean sweep in those 3 events at the 2024 NCAA Championships.