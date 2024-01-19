Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

After King Accepted Ledecky’s 400 IM Challenge in 2023, They Went Head-to-Head in Knoxville

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

In 2023, Lilly King said she could throw down a good 400 IM. Fellow Olympic champion Katie Ledecky told King to put her money where her mouth was. So King entered the 400 IM at a local meet, swimming it and getting the Pro Swim Series cut. At the Knoxville Pro Swim last weekend, King not only swam the 400 IM but got a lane in the final right next to Ledecky.

SwimCoachSean
5 seconds ago

See, now that’s fun

ScovaNotiaSwimmer
33 seconds ago

The sport needs more of this. Not expecting it at meets that really matter but this was the perfect setting for this narrative. 👌

