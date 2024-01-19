Watch: Zalan Sarkany, Ilya Kharun Scare NCAA Records to Kick Off Dual Meet at Stanford

Stanford vs. Arizona State

Jan. 19, 2024

Avery Aquatic Center Stanford, California

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “Arizona State @ Stanford”

The top-ranked Arizona State men are coming for the last two NCAA records remaining on the books by Texas swimmers.

ASU sophomore Zalan Sarkany began Friday’s dual meet at Stanford by blasting a personal-best 8:38.13 in the 1000-yard freestyle, just about four seconds shy of former Longhorns standout Clark Smith’s NCAA record (8:33.93) from 2015. It’s just the second collegiate meet of the season for Sarkany, who trained back home in Hungary this past fall.

Sarkany shaved more than eight seconds off his previous-best 8:46.42 from earlier this month, which also stood as the school record until today. The 2o-year-old distance specialist has dropped more than 11 seconds off his best 1000 free time before this season. Last year as a freshman, he placed 8th at NCAAs in the 1650 free (14:42.80).

Sarkany wasn’t the only Sun Devil who scared an NCAA record at Stanford. ASU freshman Ilya Kharun clocked a winning time of 1:37.83 in the 200 butterfly, dipping into sub-1:38 territory for the first time in his career. The versatile Canadian is now within half a second of former Texas standout Jack Conger’s NCAA record (1:37.35) from 2017.

Kharun sliced almost two-tenths off his previous-best 1:38.11 from November, which already would have won the NCAA title last spring over NC State’s Aiden Hayes (1:38.79). He has dropped more than three seconds throughout the course of this season as his best time before arriving in Tempe was a 1:40.89 from last February.

In a potential preview of the NCAA title matchup this spring, Stanford junior Andrei Minakov earned a runner-up finish behind Kharun with a personal-best time of 1:38.63. That’s a huge lifetime best for Minakov, knocking almost four seconds off his previous-best 1:42.57 from last January.

Kharun also contributed a blistering 19.35 fly split on the Sun Devils’ 200 medley relay that triumphed with a time of 1:22.24. Kharun’s split was just off his season-best 19.24 from the NC State Invitational in November and faster than every split at NCAAs last year except for NC State’s Nyls Korstanje and Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks.

Stay tuned for a full dual meet recap coming soon.