Hunter Tapp Describes NC State Winter Training ‘Ladder Set’

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9am (EST)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (EST)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
NC State’s Hunter Tapp took the win in the 200 back at the Knoxville Pro Swim, Clocking a 1:58.91. Afterward, he spoke about NC State’s winter training, specifically the “Ladder set” which they complete as a team every year.
Can anyone let me know what the set is so I don’t have to watch the video?