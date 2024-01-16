Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hunter Tapp Describes NC State Winter Training ‘Ladder Set’

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

NC State’s Hunter Tapp took the win in the 200 back at the Knoxville Pro Swim, Clocking a 1:58.91. Afterward, he spoke about NC State’s winter training, specifically the “Ladder set” which they complete as a team every year.

Joe
45 seconds ago

Can anyone let me know what the set is so I don’t have to watch the video?

