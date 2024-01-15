Russian Olympic Leader ‘Skeptical’ of CAS Appeal Set for Jan. 26 Hearing

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is appealing its indefinite suspension by the International Olympic Commitee (IOC) in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Jan. 26, but ROC chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov already seems to be preparing for defeat.

“I have skeptical expectations,” Pozdnyakov said. “The basis of any arbitration tribunal is trust, but there is none. I assume that the decision will be made quickly, and this indicates bias. At the heart of the problems that exist today between the ROC and the IOC, there is a geopolitical orientation, pressure.”

Pozdnyakov added that the CAS appeal will be overseen by a Swiss attorney and that no Russian officials will be appearing in Lausanne in person.

The IOC stripped the ROC of funding in October after claiming the organization breached the Olympic charter by absorbing Olympic Councils in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia — four regions that have been illegally annexed from Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing war. The IOC’s executive board determined that move “violated the territorial integrity” of Ukraine’s national Olympic committee (NOC).

Back in June, Russia absorbed 22 sports federations in its illegally annexed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) — including swimming — as part of an effort to “accelerate the integration of new regions into Russian sports life.” Last February, Russia recognized the DPR as a sovereign state, three days before invading Ukraine under the guise of protecting the region. Then last September, Russia used illegitimate referendums to annex the DPR and other occupied territories amid international condemnation.

The IOC specified that its sanctions will not have any impact on Russian and Belarusian athletes being allowed to compete as individual neutrals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, as long as they have not supported the war. Thus, Russia’s CAS appeal should not have any bearing on Olympic inclusion this summer.

Last week, though, more than 200 Ukrainian athletes sent an open letter to French leaders identifying three Russian Olympic gold medalists — Vladislav Larin (taekwondo), Zaurbek Sidakov (wrestling), and Zair Uguev (wrestling) — who have been approved as neutral athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympics despite being photographed at pro-war rallies.

The letter also details nine other Russian athletes who allegedly support the war in Ukraine and “are close to obtaining Olympic licenses.” Only 11 Russian athletes have obtained Olympic licenses as neutrals so far.

“We insist on not allowing these athletes and cancelling the licenses in these sports,” said the letter from the Ukrainian athletes. “An athlete who promotes war, an athlete who supports the actions of an aggressor country, should not have the right to compete for licenses at the Olympic Games.

“With this letter, we appeal to you to continue your support and advocate for the prohibition of participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in competitions for licenses at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris,” the letter continued. “Such a ban can only strengthen and promote the worthy goals of peace and equality embodied by the Olympic movement and sport in general, and prevent the XXXIII Olympic Games from becoming a propaganda event of the Russian regime. …

“As long as Russian forces bombard Ukraine, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and as long as Russian soldiers remain on Ukrainian soil, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not participate in sporting competitions.”

The number of Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia since its invasion in February of 2022 has ballooned to over 400, according to Ukrainian NOC president Vadym Gutzait.