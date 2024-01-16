Summer Nationals Qualifier Miles Cratsenberg (2024) Commits to Utah

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Miles Cratsenberg of the Bellingham Bay Swim Team, in Bellingham, Washington, has committed to The University of Utah, under the direction of coach Jonas Persson.

“I chose Utah because they are hard working and make me feel at home!”

Cratsenberg is a senior at Bellingham High School. He has a 3.6 GPA and is the reigning Washington State High School 2A State Champion in the 200 free (1:37.75) and 500 free (4:37.42).

A mid-distance free and fly specialist, he has been swimming for 12 years, 11 of which have been with the Bellingham Bay Swim Team. He holds team records in a number of events.

A month after high school States, Cratsenberg kicked off 2023 long course season at Fargo Sectionals. He won the 200 free and came in 3rd in the 100 free and 400 free, and 4th in the 1500 free and 100 fly. He clocked PBs in the LCM 100/800/1500 free and 100 fly at Pacific Northwest Senior Championships. A week later he was at West Fargo Futures, where he placed top-8 in the 200/400/1500 free and lowered his PBs in the 100 and 1500 free.

The following week, Cratsenberg swam at Summer Juniors Nationals in Irvine. There, he was a B finalist in the 400 free and he dropped time in the 200 free (1:54.11), 400 free (3:47.48), and 200 fly (2:06.71).

Cratsenberg followed Winter Juniors West with a huge meet at the Washington State Short Course Senior Championships in December. He won the 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, and 100 fly, was runner-up in the 100 back and placed 3rd in the 1000 free. He earned new PBs in the 50/100/200/1000 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100 fly.

Best SCY times:

100 free – 45.16

200 free – 1:36.89

500 free – 4:26.95

1000 free – 9:19.20

1650 free – 15:39.10

100 fly – 48.39

200 fly – 1:48.47

100 back – 49.77

Cratsenberg will suit up for the Utes in the fall of 2024 with fellow class of 2028 commits Jones Lambert, Cole Bettis, and Matthew Sexton. Utah is moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 in the fall of 2024.

