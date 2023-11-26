Summer Juniors Qualifier Cole Bettis Hands Verbal To Utah (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Cole Bettis has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of Utah next fall. Bettis is currently a senior at Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Bettis, who trains year-round with Charger Aquatics, specializes primarily in IM and breaststroke events. This summer he raced Junior Nationals, where he dropped over four seconds in the 400m IM to post a 4:33.96 en route to a 58th place finish. He was also 57th in the 200m IM (2:07.78) and 120th in the 200 breaststroke (2:24.96), with his 200m IM also establishing a new personal best.

Highlighting his short course season was Speedo Sectionals in Austin. He competed in the B-final in the 100 breast (56.94), 200 breast (2:02.58), 200 IM (1:50.29), and 400 IM (3:54.28), with all but the 100 breast marking new personal best times.

Bettis is also a New Mexico High School State champion, as he took home the individual titles in the 100 breast (56.89) and 50 free (21.41) this spring.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.13

100 free – 45.66

100 breast – 56.89

200 breast – 2:02.58

200 IM – 1:50.29

400 IM – 3:54.28

The Utes were 6th as a team at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships this past spring, but will transition to the Big 12 beginning next season. The team is currently led by head coach Jonas Persson, who was named to the role in May of 2022.

Bettis would have been the team’s 5th-fastest 400 IM’er last season. Leading the way last year was Brandon Miller (3:47.59) and Evan VanBrocklin (3:48.85), both of whom are sophomores this season. They lead again so far this season, with Miller sitting at 3:48.68 and VanBrocklin at 3:48.75.

Bettis joins Gannon Flynn, Winston Sundeen, Daniel Yi, Attila Bernatsky, Matthew Sexton, Jones Lambert, Strahinja Maslo, Layton Sealman, and Durgan McKean in Utah’s incoming class next fall.

