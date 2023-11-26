West Virginia Gains Commitment From Hawaii HS State Champion Evan Wong (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evan Wong of Honolulu, Hawaii, has announced his commitment to swim and study at West Virginia University next fall. Wong, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and Diversity Select Camp attendee, is currently a senior at Iolani High School. He also swims year-round with the Iolani Swim Club.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to WVU. I would like to thank my parents, friends, teammates and coaches for supporting me. I would also like to thank Coach Ivan Batsanov for training me over the last decade and all the WVU coaching staff who have given me the opportunity of a lifetime. #gomountaineers”

Wong’s event focus is middle-distance freestyle. He competed as a relay swimmer at Summer Junior Nationals, where he logged a personal best time of 1:54.77 in the 200m free as his team’s lead-off leg.

Prior to Juniors, Wong set a handful of best times at Futures in Sacramento. He dropped nearly two seconds in the 400m free en route to a 16th place finish (4:09.56) and nearly a second in the 100m free to clock a 53.73.

Earlier this year, Wong successfully defended his Hawaii High School State Championship titles in the 200 and 500 freestyle. He won the 500 by almost five seconds with a 4:37.33 in finals, while in the 200 free he stopped the clock at 1:40.04 to clear the field by almost two seconds.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 45.67

200 free – 1:39.37

500 free – 4:30.51

Under the direction of head coach Vic Riggs, the Mountaineers finished 3rd out of 3 teams at the 2023 Big 12 Championships. Wong is poised to be an immediate contributor for West Virginia at the conference level, as his best time in the 500 would have placed in the middle of the B-final last season.

Last season the middle-distance group was led by Roanoke Shirk, who logged a 4:26.78 at Big 12s to finish 6th. His teammates William Mullen and Max Nielsen were just behind in 7th (4:27.06) and 8th (4:29.48), respectively. Mullen owns the top time so far this season at 4:28.58 from the West Virginia Invite.

Wong will be joined by Carter Kegle, Zach Zornan Ferguson, Joey Stebbins, Patton Graziano, Nick Lugo, and Erik Petruzzi in the Mountaineers’ incoming class next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.