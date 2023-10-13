Class of 2024 “Honorable Mention” Jones Lambert to Swim for Utah

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lubbock High School senior Jones Lambert has committed to swim and study at the University of Utah beginning in the 2024-25 school year, which is when the Utes will be joining the Big 12 Conference.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swim career at the University of Utah! I am very thankful for my family, friends and coaches who have helped me reach this decision and supported me along the way. Go Utes!”

Lambert is a rangy freestyler who we named “Honorable Mention” on our list of top boys’ recruits from the high school class of 2024. He stands out for having impressively fast 100/200 times, giving him more value as a relay asset than your typical 4:20/15:10 distance freestyler.

Lambert swims for his school and for Lubbock Swim Club in West Texas. He won the 200/500 free at the Texas UIL 5A State Championships last February, clocking PBs of 1:36.63 and 4:21.34. He lowered those times to 1:36.44 and 4:20.06 at College Station Sectionals a couple of weeks later, while also adding PBs in the 1000/1650 free (9:05.38/15:10.99). He won the 200 free and 500 free and came in 2nd and 3rd in the mile and 1000 free, respectively.

This summer, he earned all new LCM times at Summer Junior Nationals, where he placed 23rd in the 200 free (1:52.77), 29th in prelims of the 400 (3:59.25), 14th in the 800 (8:13.69), and 17th in the 1500 (15:46.16). Year-over-year, he dropped 3.2 seconds in the 200, 2.3 in the 400, 9.4 in the 800, and 19.3 in the 1500.

Lambert will suit up for the Utes with fellow commits Matthew Sexton and Owen Carlsen.

Best SCY times:

100 free – 44.71

200 free – 1:36.44

500 free – 4:20.06

1000 free 9:05.38

1650 free – 15:10.99

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.