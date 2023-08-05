Distance Specialist Owen Carlsen Commits To Utah For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Owen Carlsen has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Utah. Carlsen is a rising senior at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, and will arrive in Salt Lake City in time for the 2024-2025 season.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Utah where I will be continuing my education and athletic career. I have dreamed of swimming in college since I was a kid. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends that have helped me achieve this goal. Go Utes!”

Carlsen trains and competes year-round with the Las Vegas Swim Club. He’s primarily a distance freestyler, with his best events ranging from the 200 free up to the 1650/1500. He recently raced at the John Sullivan Firecracker meet, where he earned as high as 2nd in the 400 IM with a time of 4:52.38.

This spring, Carlsen competed at the Carlsbad Speedo Sectionals. He dropped nearly four seconds in the 500 free to hit a best time of 4:30.77 in prelims and ultimately finish 9th overall. He also saw a four-second drop in the 1000, where he touched at 9:21.80 to take 7th. Rounding out his top-10 performances was the 1650, where he earned 8th at 15:49.89. His best time in the event stands at 15:37.74, done in November of 2022.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:41.92

500 free – 4:30.77

1000 free – 9:21.80

1650 free – 15:37.74

The Utah men finished 6th out of 6 teams at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships, just 14-points behind USC in 5th. The team is led by head coach Jonas Persson, who took over both the men’s and women’s programs in 2022.

Utah’s lone scorer in the 1650 this past season at Pac-12s was Dylan Becker, who finished 14th with a season best time of 15:19.35. Nathan Ramey and Micah Ginoza also competed in the event at conference, going times of 15:42.51 and 15:47.19, respectively.

Joining Carlsen in Utah’s class of 2028 is Jones Lambert, Jake Baker, Daniel Li, and Matthew Sexton. Baker and Lambert also specialize in distance events, with Lambert’s 1650 standing at 15:10.99 and Baker’s at 15:48.85.

