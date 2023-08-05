Guntoro’s UNCW Contract Includes Automatic Extensions for CAA Titles

Bobby Guntoro‘s new three-year contract to remain the head coach of the swimming & diving team at UNC Wilmington is apparently his first, according to an open records request with the school.

That means the school has given Guntoro some long-term job security, likely in reaction to calls from the numerous high profile programs that have been seeking head coaches and associate head coaches in recent years.

Guntoro’s three year contract will have an escalating base salary, receiving a $5,000 bonus in each year:

Contract Year 1 (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024): $71.835

Contract Year 2 (July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025): $76,835

Contract Year 3 (April 1, 2025-June 30, 2026): $81,835

These are all substantial raises from the $64,575 that public databases say he was paid in 2022. He also owns and controls camps and clinics to supplement his salary, but otherwise there is no reference in the contract to any bonuses, though an annual performance evaluation can offer increases to his base salary.

If he terminates the contract early, he owes the school $66,835.

The contract includes a clause that if UNCW wins either the men’s or women’s CAA Championship, it automatically renews for three years from June 30 of that year. Given that UNCW swept the conference titles last year, both in dominant fashion, the intent of the contract seems to be to keep Guntoro at his alma mater for a long time.

Last year, the women’s team won by 268.5 points over William and Mary, while the women’s team won by 284 points over Delaware.

Prior to UNCW, Guntoro was an associate head coach at one of the hottest programs in the country, NC State. While that history, coupled UNCW’s success in the pool, has surely attracted the attention of bigger programs, Guntoro has repeatedly made it clear that he has no intentions of leaving his alma mater – and the new contract implies that the school is reciprocating that commitment.