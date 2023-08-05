2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

A total of three meet records went down on night 4, including another two 15-18 National Age Group (NAG) records.

GIRLS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

Jr World: 1:53.91 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 1:53.65)

Meet: 1:58.26 – Lia Neal (2011)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 1:58.53 – Sippy Woodhead (1978)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:55.06 – Missy Franklin (2011)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:54.43 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:00.89

Podium:

Madi Mintenko kicked off the night swimming a best time by over a second, breaking the meet record in the process to become the #7 15-16 all-time.

BOYS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

Jr World: 1:42.97 – David Popovici (2022)

Meet: 1:47.29 – Aaron Shackell (2023)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 1:50.60 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:47.62 – Maximus Williamson (2023)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:45.99 – Michael Phelps (2003)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:49.99

Podium:

Aaron Shackell (CSC), 1:47.46 Henry McFadden (JW), 1:47.56 Jason Zhao (RAYS), 1:49.26 Kayden Lancaster (BSS), 1:50.48 Logan Robinson (GPAC), 1:50.62 Gregg Enoch (CSC), 1:51.06 Oliver Rowe (NTRO), 1:52.01 Chase Mueller (FST), 1:52.08

Aaron Shackell and Henry McFadden were in a tight race but Shackell earned the win by 0.10, his third individual win of the meet.

GIRLS’ 100 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Jr World: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

Meet: 59.77 – Rachel Bootsma (2009)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 1:00.26 – Regan Smith (2016)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 58.83 – Regan Smith (2018)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:01.89

Podium:

Teagan O’Dell (MVN), 1:00.50 Tess Howley (LIAC), 1:00.98 Emma Kern (AQJT), 1:01.17 Berit Berglund (CSC), 1:01.59 Charlotte Wilson (TOPS), 1:01.94 Teia Salvino (MVN), 1:02.23 Roos Rottink (MTAC), 1:02.59 Grace Rabb (AQJT), 1:03.50

Teagan O’Dell won her first event of the meet in the 100 back, about half a second off her best time which she swam at US Nationals.

BOYS’ 100 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Meet: 54.41 – Will Modglin (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 56.62 – Josh Zuchowski (2019)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 53.27 – Daniel Diehl (2022)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 53.07 – Daniel Diehl (2022)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 55.69

Podium:

Jonny Marshall (FAST), 54.59 Drew Huston (KING), 55.58 Caleb Maldari (MAC), 55.50 Ben Bricca (SMAC), 55.59 Humberto Najera (EVO), 56.06 Luke Logue (AQJT), 56.11 Edward Huang (CDST), 56.29 Sam Lorenz (SSTY), 56.38

After swimming the top time of the morning, Jonny Marshall got off to a quick start and earned the win by almost a full second.

GIRLS’ 200 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Jr World: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes (2015)

Meet: 2:26.35 – Allie Szekely (2012)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:25.75 – Amanda Beard (1996)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:25.35 – Anita Nall (1992)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:24.47 – Lilly King (2015)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:31.69

Podium:

Addie Robillard (RAYS), 2:27.50 Piper Enge (BC), 2:28.13 Avery Collins (LAC), 2:29.44 Raya Mellott (CROW), 2:29.84 Mary Elizabeth Cespedes (VSC), 2:30.36 Hannah Marinovich (CLOV), 2:31.16 Sara Czirjak (CA-Y), 2:32.05 Mia Su (SCSC), 2:33.05

16 year old Addie Robillard swam a new best time by almost two seconds as she earned the win in a 2:27.50.

BOYS’ 200 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Jr World: 2:08.83 – Zhihao Dong (2023)

Meet: 2:11.25 – Daniel Roy (2017)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 2:15.84 – Ethan Dang (2016)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 2:09.40 – Josh Matheny (2019)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 2:08.91 – Matt Fallon (2021)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:15.99

Podium:

Joshua Chen (TFA), 2:12.20 Nick Mahabir (CSTE) / Ben Delmar (MAC), 2:12.32 – Noah Cakir (TS), 2:14.24 Jordan Willis (MAC), 2:14.68 Xavier Ruiz (RAC), 2:14.84 Giulian Martin (CANE), 2:15.23 Joshua Corn (FST), 2:16.00

Joshua Chen had a strong last 50 propelling him to the win touching in a 2:12.20.

GIRLS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (2017)

Meet: 3:44.88 – Carmel Swim Club (2014)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 3:47.69 – Carmel Swim Club (2023)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 3:45.51 – SwimMAC Carolina (2015)

Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 3:44.85 – Carmel Swim Club (2015)

Podium:

Mission Viejo Nadadores, 3:44.10 Carmel Swim Club, 3:44.69 Crow Canyon Sharks, 3:47.07 Bellevue Club Swim Club, 3:48.32 Nitro Swimming, 3:50.61 Irvine Novaquatics, 3:50.69 Long Island Aquatic Club, 3:50.72 SwimMAC Carolina, 3:50.81

Mission Viejo and Carmel battled it out in the relay. Both teams were under the meet and 15-18 NAG records.

BOYS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:15.79 – USA (2022)

Meet: 3:24.62 – Indiana University Swim Team (2014)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:25.57 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:21.91 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 3:21.91 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 3:20.09 Bolles School Sharks, 3:23.94 Rose Bowl Aquatics, 3:24.54 Nitro Swimming, 3:24.86 Swim Neptune, 3:26.01 Bolles School Sharks, 3:26.46 Carmel Swim Club, 3:26.60 SwimMAC Carolina, 3:26.78

The Lakeside Aquatic Club boys broke another meet record and also captured the 15-18 NAG record in the 4×100 free relay. Maximus Williamson led off in a best time, getting the relay out to a lead from the start.