2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
- Girls meet preview
- Boys meet preview
- Day 4 Finals Live Recap
A total of three meet records went down on night 4, including another two 15-18 National Age Group (NAG) records.
GIRLS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Jr World: 1:53.91 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 1:53.65)
Meet: 1:58.26 – Lia Neal (2011)
- Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 1:58.53 – Sippy Woodhead (1978)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:55.06 – Missy Franklin (2011)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:54.43 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:00.89
Podium:
- Madi Mintenko (PPA), 1:58.07M
- Bailey Hartman (CROW), 1:59.23
- Cavan Gormsen (LIAC), 2:00.31
- Maggie Schalow (NOVA), 2:00.97
- Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:01.27
- Lynsey Bowen (CSC), 2:01.43
- Madeleine Hebert (TRA), 2:01.86
- Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:02.25
Madi Mintenko kicked off the night swimming a best time by over a second, breaking the meet record in the process to become the #7 15-16 all-time.
BOYS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Jr World: 1:42.97 – David Popovici (2022)
- Meet: 1:47.29 – Aaron Shackell (2023)
Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 1:50.60 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:47.62 – Maximus Williamson (2023)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:45.99 – Michael Phelps (2003)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:49.99
Podium:
- Aaron Shackell (CSC), 1:47.46
- Henry McFadden (JW), 1:47.56
- Jason Zhao (RAYS), 1:49.26
- Kayden Lancaster (BSS), 1:50.48
- Logan Robinson (GPAC), 1:50.62
- Gregg Enoch (CSC), 1:51.06
- Oliver Rowe (NTRO), 1:52.01
- Chase Mueller (FST), 1:52.08
Aaron Shackell and Henry McFadden were in a tight race but Shackell earned the win by 0.10, his third individual win of the meet.
GIRLS’ 100 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- Jr World: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
- Meet: 59.77 – Rachel Bootsma (2009)
- Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 1:00.26 – Regan Smith (2016)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 58.83 – Regan Smith (2018)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:01.89
Podium:
- Teagan O’Dell (MVN), 1:00.50
- Tess Howley (LIAC), 1:00.98
- Emma Kern (AQJT), 1:01.17
- Berit Berglund (CSC), 1:01.59
- Charlotte Wilson (TOPS), 1:01.94
- Teia Salvino (MVN), 1:02.23
- Roos Rottink (MTAC), 1:02.59
- Grace Rabb (AQJT), 1:03.50
Teagan O’Dell won her first event of the meet in the 100 back, about half a second off her best time which she swam at US Nationals.
BOYS’ 100 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)
- Meet: 54.41 – Will Modglin (2022)
- Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 56.62 – Josh Zuchowski (2019)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 53.27 – Daniel Diehl (2022)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 53.07 – Daniel Diehl (2022)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 55.69
Podium:
- Jonny Marshall (FAST), 54.59
- Drew Huston (KING), 55.58
- Caleb Maldari (MAC), 55.50
- Ben Bricca (SMAC), 55.59
- Humberto Najera (EVO), 56.06
- Luke Logue (AQJT), 56.11
- Edward Huang (CDST), 56.29
- Sam Lorenz (SSTY), 56.38
After swimming the top time of the morning, Jonny Marshall got off to a quick start and earned the win by almost a full second.
GIRLS’ 200 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- Jr World: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes (2015)
- Meet: 2:26.35 – Allie Szekely (2012)
- Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:25.75 – Amanda Beard (1996)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:25.35 – Anita Nall (1992)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:24.47 – Lilly King (2015)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:31.69
Podium:
- Addie Robillard (RAYS), 2:27.50
- Piper Enge (BC), 2:28.13
- Avery Collins (LAC), 2:29.44
- Raya Mellott (CROW), 2:29.84
- Mary Elizabeth Cespedes (VSC), 2:30.36
- Hannah Marinovich (CLOV), 2:31.16
- Sara Czirjak (CA-Y), 2:32.05
- Mia Su (SCSC), 2:33.05
16 year old Addie Robillard swam a new best time by almost two seconds as she earned the win in a 2:27.50.
BOYS’ 200 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- Jr World: 2:08.83 – Zhihao Dong (2023)
- Meet: 2:11.25 – Daniel Roy (2017)
- Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 2:15.84 – Ethan Dang (2016)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 2:09.40 – Josh Matheny (2019)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 2:08.91 – Matt Fallon (2021)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:15.99
Podium:
- Joshua Chen (TFA), 2:12.20
- Nick Mahabir (CSTE) / Ben Delmar (MAC), 2:12.32
- –
- Noah Cakir (TS), 2:14.24
- Jordan Willis (MAC), 2:14.68
- Xavier Ruiz (RAC), 2:14.84
- Giulian Martin (CANE), 2:15.23
- Joshua Corn (FST), 2:16.00
Joshua Chen had a strong last 50 propelling him to the win touching in a 2:12.20.
GIRLS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (2017)
Meet: 3:44.88 – Carmel Swim Club (2014)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 3:47.69 – Carmel Swim Club (2023)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 3:45.51 – SwimMAC Carolina (2015)
Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 3:44.85 – Carmel Swim Club (2015)
Podium:
- Mission Viejo Nadadores, 3:44.10
- Carmel Swim Club, 3:44.69
- Crow Canyon Sharks, 3:47.07
- Bellevue Club Swim Club, 3:48.32
- Nitro Swimming, 3:50.61
- Irvine Novaquatics, 3:50.69
- Long Island Aquatic Club, 3:50.72
- SwimMAC Carolina, 3:50.81
Mission Viejo and Carmel battled it out in the relay. Both teams were under the meet and 15-18 NAG records.
BOYS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Jr World: 3:15.79 – USA (2022)
Meet: 3:24.62 – Indiana University Swim Team (2014)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:25.57 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:21.91 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)
Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 3:21.91 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)
Podium:
- Lakeside Aquatic Club, 3:20.09
- Bolles School Sharks, 3:23.94
- Rose Bowl Aquatics, 3:24.54
- Nitro Swimming, 3:24.86
- Swim Neptune, 3:26.01
- Bolles School Sharks, 3:26.46
- Carmel Swim Club, 3:26.60
- SwimMAC Carolina, 3:26.78
The Lakeside Aquatic Club boys broke another meet record and also captured the 15-18 NAG record in the 4×100 free relay. Maximus Williamson led off in a best time, getting the relay out to a lead from the start.