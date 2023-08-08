Watch: Luka Mijatovic Become Youngest Swimmer To Break 8:00 Barrier in LCM 800 Free

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final night of the 2023 Summer Junior National Championships concluded on a high note, with three national age group (NAG) records, one in each of the final three events.

GIRLS’ 200 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Jr World: 2:06.89 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

Meet: 2:12.32 – Ella Eastin (2015)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:12.53 – Teagan O’Dell (2021)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:08.91 – Leah Hayes (2022)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:09.01 – Alex Walsh (2019)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:16.09

Podium:

Caroline Bricker continued to show off her versatility, winning the 200 IM in a best time by over two seconds. She has now dropped over three and a half seconds in the event over the last year.

BOYS’ 200 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Jr World: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos (2021)

Meet: 2:00.07 – Kyle Whitaker (2009)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13 – Michael Andrew (2014)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:58.65 – Maximus Williamson (2023)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94 – Michael Phelps (2003)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:03.49

Podium:

Michael Hochwalt (SWAT), 2:01.25 Diego Nosack (THSC), 2:01.65 Cooper Lucas (LAC), 2:02.29 Gregg Enoch (CSC), 2:03.16 Simon Bermudez (AAC), 2:03.24 Carter Lancaster (BSS), 2:03.48 Baylor Stanton (GA), 2:03.68 Jacob Turner (MTRO), 2:04.70

Michael Hochwalt swam his fourth personal best time of the meet, winning the 200 IM in a 2:01.25. That was his first event win.

GIRLS’ 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

Jr World: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

Meet: 16:14.67 – G Ryan (2012)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 16:11.98 – Becca Mann (2012)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 15:36.53 – Katie Ledecky (2013)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 15:25.48 – Katie Ledecky (2015)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 16:45.69

Podium:

15 year old Kayla Han swam a huge best time to win the girls 1500 free, earning her second win of the meet after winning the 400 IM.

GIRLS’ 50 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

Jr World: 24.17 – Claire Curzan (2021)

Meet: 25.07 – Marta Ciesla (2015)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 25.00 – Allison Sheppard (2001)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 24.17 – Claire Curzan (2021)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 24.43 – Claire Curzan (2022)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 25.69

Podium:

Wisconsin commit Hailey Tierney earned the win in a 25.35. That was a new best time by 0.15 seconds.

BOYS’ 50 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew (2017)

Meet: 22.13 – Vladimir Morozov (2010)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 22.95 – Thomas Heilman (2021)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 22.33 – Michael Andrew (2016)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 21.53 – Caeleb Dressel (2015)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 22.79

Podium:

After already having big 50 freestyle splits this week (21.92), Brown commit Jonathan Gim earned the win here in a best time by about half a second, punching his ticket to Olympic Trials.

BOYS’ 800 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

Jr World: 7:43.37 – Lorenzo Galossi (2022)

Meet: 8:01.63 – Johannes Calloni (2017)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 8:02.44 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 7:52.05 – Larsen Jensen (2002)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 7:48.09 – Larsen Jensen (2003)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 8:09.69

Podium:

14 year old Luka Mijatovic earned his first win of the night, breaking his own 13-14 NAG record in the 800 free. He became the youngest swimmer to ever break the 8-minute mark. Notably, all of the top eight were under the Olympic Trials cut.

GIRLS’ 400 METER MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (2017)

Meet: 4:06.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (202)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 4:08.39 – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (2016)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 4:08.71 – TAC Titans (2022)

Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 4:06.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)

Podium:

Carmel Swim Club, 4:06.18 Crow Canyon Sharks, 4:07.21 Mission Viejo Nadadores, 4:08.75 Bellevue Club Swim Team, 4:09.77 Irvine Novaquatics, 4:10.74 University of Denver Hilltoppers, 4:12.61 SwimMAC Carolina, 4:12.82 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, 4:13.23

The Carmel Girls win set a new meet and 15-18 NAG record. In addition, they also won the girls overall team high point title. Alex Shackell had a huge 57.51 100 fly split putting them in the lead by over a second.

BOYS’ 400 METER MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:33.19 – Italy (2019)

Meet: 3:42.85 – Coronado Swim Association Team (2022)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:46.23 – Nation’s Capital Swim Club (2013)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:42.71 – TAC Titans (2023)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 3:42.71 – TAC Titans (2023)

Podium:

Aquajet Swim Team, 3:42.14 Bolles School Sharks, 3:42.90 Foothills Swim Team, 3:43.90 Texas Ford Aquatics, 3:45.26 Rose Bowl Aquatics, 3:45.57 Evolution Racing Club, 3:45.81 Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 3:46.35 Lakeside Aquatic Club, 3:47.00

The Aquajet Swim Team boys relay set a new Meet and 15-18 NAG record in the 4×100 medley relay, closing the meet on a high note.