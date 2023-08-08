Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch: Luka Mijatovic Become Youngest Swimmer To Break 8:00 Barrier in LCM 800 Free

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final night of the 2023 Summer Junior National Championships concluded on a high note, with three national age group (NAG) records, one in each of the final three events.

GIRLS’ 200 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

  • Jr World: 2:06.89 – Summer McIntosh (2023)
  • Meet: 2:12.32 – Ella Eastin (2015)
  • Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:12.53 – Teagan O’Dell (2021)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:08.91 – Leah Hayes (2022)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:09.01 – Alex Walsh (2019)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:16.09

Podium:

  1. Caroline Bricker (PPA), 2:13.18
  2. Teagan O’Dell (MVN), 2:13.90
  3. Elle Scott (NOVA), 2:14.72
  4. Camden Doane (KING), 2:15.77
  5. Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:16.21
  6. Alexa McDevitt (BC), 2:18.10
  7. Avery Klamforth (MAC), 2:18.34
  8. Ava Chavez (SMST), 2:19.50

Caroline Bricker continued to show off her versatility, winning the 200 IM in a best time by over two seconds. She has now dropped over three and a half seconds in the event over the last year.

BOYS’ 200 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

  • Jr World: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos (2021)
  • Meet: 2:00.07 – Kyle Whitaker (2009)
  • Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13 – Michael Andrew (2014)
  • Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:58.65 – Maximus Williamson (2023)
  • Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94 – Michael Phelps (2003)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:03.49

Podium:

  1. Michael Hochwalt (SWAT), 2:01.25
  2. Diego Nosack (THSC), 2:01.65
  3. Cooper Lucas (LAC), 2:02.29
  4. Gregg Enoch (CSC), 2:03.16
  5. Simon Bermudez (AAC), 2:03.24
  6. Carter Lancaster (BSS), 2:03.48
  7. Baylor Stanton (GA), 2:03.68
  8. Jacob Turner (MTRO), 2:04.70

Michael Hochwalt swam his fourth personal best time of the meet, winning the 200 IM in a 2:01.25. That was his first event win.

Will be updated once video is posted.

GIRLS’ 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

  • Jr World: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
  • Meet: 16:14.67 – G Ryan (2012)
  • Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 16:11.98 – Becca Mann (2012)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 15:36.53 – Katie Ledecky (2013)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 15:25.48 – Katie Ledecky (2015)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 16:45.69

Podium:

  1. Kayla Han (RMDA), 16:16.94
  2. Kate Hurst (SCAR), 16:18.55
  3. Paige Downey (GM), 16:32.05
  4. Kathleen Turano (SCAR), 16:39.37
  5. Katie McCarthy (EDI), 16:45.67
  6. Mila Nikanorov (HRA), 16:47.45
  7. Danielle Gleason (PSC), 16:48.85
  8. Ava Topolewski (MAC), 16:48.89

15 year old Kayla Han swam a huge best time to win the girls 1500 free, earning her second win of the meet after winning the 400 IM.

GIRLS’ 50 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • Jr World: 24.17 – Claire Curzan (2021)
  • Meet: 25.07 – Marta Ciesla (2015)
  • Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 25.00 – Allison Sheppard (2001)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 24.17 – Claire Curzan (2021)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 24.43 – Claire Curzan (2022)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 25.69

Podium:

  1. Hailey Tierney (LAKE), 25.35
  2. Caroline Larsen (FOXJ), 25.38
  3. Alex Shackell (CSC) / Lucy Mehraban (CW), 25.40
  5. Trinity Hoang (NTRO), 25.44
  6. Sarah Paisley Owen (MAAC), 25.61
  7. Julie Mishler (FAST), 25.78
  8. Maggie Petty (NAC), 26.07

Wisconsin commit Hailey Tierney earned the win in a 25.35. That was a new best time by 0.15 seconds.

BOYS’ 50 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew (2017)
  • Meet: 22.13 – Vladimir Morozov (2010)
  • Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 22.95 – Thomas Heilman (2021)
  • Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 22.33 – Michael Andrew (2016)
  • Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 21.53 – Caeleb Dressel (2015)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 22.79

Podium:

  1. Jonathan Gim (ROSE), 22.75
  2. Jack Madoch (VAST), 22.80
  3. Henry McFadden (JW), 22.81
  4. Andy Kravchenko (BSS), 22.85
  5. Maximus Williamson (LAC) / Josh Howat (NCAP), 22.87
  7. Milo Shue (BY), 22.97
  8. Devin Dilger (USSC), 23.00

After already having big 50 freestyle splits this week (21.92), Brown commit Jonathan Gim earned the win here in a best time by about half a second, punching his ticket to Olympic Trials.

BOYS’ 800 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

  • Jr World: 7:43.37 – Lorenzo Galossi (2022)
  • Meet: 8:01.63 – Johannes Calloni (2017)
  • Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 8:02.44 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)
  • Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 7:52.05 – Larsen Jensen (2002)
  • Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 7:48.09 – Larsen Jensen (2003)
  • 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 8:09.69

Podium:

  1. Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 7:59.64
  2. Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 8:01.36
  3. Aiden Hammer (KING), 8:03.70
  4. Sean Green (LIAC), 8:07.31
  5. William Mulgrew (CRIM), 8:07.97
  6. Trey Hesser (GM), 8:08.07
  7. Isaac Fleig (TST), 8:08.35
  8. Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 8:08.92

14 year old Luka Mijatovic earned his first win of the night, breaking his own 13-14 NAG record in the 800 free. He became the youngest swimmer to ever break the 8-minute mark. Notably, all of the top eight were under the Olympic Trials cut.

GIRLS’ 400 METER MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (2017)
  • Meet: 4:06.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (202)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 4:08.39 – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (2016)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 4:08.71 – TAC Titans (2022)
  • Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 4:06.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)

Podium:

  1. Carmel Swim Club, 4:06.18
  2. Crow Canyon Sharks, 4:07.21
  3. Mission Viejo Nadadores, 4:08.75
  4. Bellevue Club Swim Team, 4:09.77
  5. Irvine Novaquatics, 4:10.74
  6. University of Denver Hilltoppers, 4:12.61
  7. SwimMAC Carolina, 4:12.82
  8. NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, 4:13.23

The Carmel Girls win set a new meet and 15-18 NAG record. In addition, they also won the girls overall team high point title. Alex Shackell had a huge 57.51 100 fly split putting them in the lead by over a second.

BOYS’ 400 METER MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Jr World: 3:33.19 – Italy (2019)
  • Meet: 3:42.85 – Coronado Swim Association Team (2022)
  • Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:46.23 – Nation’s Capital Swim Club (2013)
  • Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:42.71 – TAC Titans (2023)
  • Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 3:42.71 – TAC Titans (2023)

Podium:

  1. Aquajet Swim Team, 3:42.14
  2. Bolles School Sharks, 3:42.90
  3. Foothills Swim Team, 3:43.90
  4. Texas Ford Aquatics, 3:45.26
  5. Rose Bowl Aquatics, 3:45.57
  6. Evolution Racing Club, 3:45.81
  7. Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 3:46.35
  8. Lakeside Aquatic Club, 3:47.00

The Aquajet Swim Team boys relay set a new Meet and 15-18 NAG record in the 4×100 medley relay, closing the meet on a high note.

 

