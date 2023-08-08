Watch: Luka Mijatovic Become Youngest Swimmer To Break 8:00 Barrier in LCM 800 Free

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
The final night of the 2023 Summer Junior National Championships concluded on a high note, with three national age group (NAG) records, one in each of the final three events.
GIRLS’ 200 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- Jr World: 2:06.89 – Summer McIntosh (2023)
- Meet: 2:12.32 – Ella Eastin (2015)
- Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:12.53 – Teagan O’Dell (2021)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:08.91 – Leah Hayes (2022)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:09.01 – Alex Walsh (2019)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:16.09
Podium:
- Caroline Bricker (PPA), 2:13.18
- Teagan O’Dell (MVN), 2:13.90
- Elle Scott (NOVA), 2:14.72
- Camden Doane (KING), 2:15.77
- Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:16.21
- Alexa McDevitt (BC), 2:18.10
- Avery Klamforth (MAC), 2:18.34
- Ava Chavez (SMST), 2:19.50
Caroline Bricker continued to show off her versatility, winning the 200 IM in a best time by over two seconds. She has now dropped over three and a half seconds in the event over the last year.
BOYS’ 200 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- Jr World: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos (2021)
- Meet: 2:00.07 – Kyle Whitaker (2009)
- Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13 – Michael Andrew (2014)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:58.65 – Maximus Williamson (2023)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94 – Michael Phelps (2003)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:03.49
Podium:
- Michael Hochwalt (SWAT), 2:01.25
- Diego Nosack (THSC), 2:01.65
- Cooper Lucas (LAC), 2:02.29
- Gregg Enoch (CSC), 2:03.16
- Simon Bermudez (AAC), 2:03.24
- Carter Lancaster (BSS), 2:03.48
- Baylor Stanton (GA), 2:03.68
- Jacob Turner (MTRO), 2:04.70
Michael Hochwalt swam his fourth personal best time of the meet, winning the 200 IM in a 2:01.25. That was his first event win.
GIRLS’ 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT
- Jr World: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- Meet: 16:14.67 – G Ryan (2012)
- Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 16:11.98 – Becca Mann (2012)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 15:36.53 – Katie Ledecky (2013)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 15:25.48 – Katie Ledecky (2015)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 16:45.69
Podium:
- Kayla Han (RMDA), 16:16.94
- Kate Hurst (SCAR), 16:18.55
- Paige Downey (GM), 16:32.05
- Kathleen Turano (SCAR), 16:39.37
- Katie McCarthy (EDI), 16:45.67
- Mila Nikanorov (HRA), 16:47.45
- Danielle Gleason (PSC), 16:48.85
- Ava Topolewski (MAC), 16:48.89
15 year old Kayla Han swam a huge best time to win the girls 1500 free, earning her second win of the meet after winning the 400 IM.
GIRLS’ 50 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Jr World: 24.17 – Claire Curzan (2021)
- Meet: 25.07 – Marta Ciesla (2015)
- Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 25.00 – Allison Sheppard (2001)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 24.17 – Claire Curzan (2021)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 24.43 – Claire Curzan (2022)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 25.69
Podium:
- Hailey Tierney (LAKE), 25.35
- Caroline Larsen (FOXJ), 25.38
- Alex Shackell (CSC) / Lucy Mehraban (CW), 25.40
- Trinity Hoang (NTRO), 25.44
- Sarah Paisley Owen (MAAC), 25.61
- Julie Mishler (FAST), 25.78
- Maggie Petty (NAC), 26.07
Wisconsin commit Hailey Tierney earned the win in a 25.35. That was a new best time by 0.15 seconds.
BOYS’ 50 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew (2017)
- Meet: 22.13 – Vladimir Morozov (2010)
- Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 22.95 – Thomas Heilman (2021)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 22.33 – Michael Andrew (2016)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 21.53 – Caeleb Dressel (2015)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 22.79
Podium:
- Jonathan Gim (ROSE), 22.75
- Jack Madoch (VAST), 22.80
- Henry McFadden (JW), 22.81
- Andy Kravchenko (BSS), 22.85
- Maximus Williamson (LAC) / Josh Howat (NCAP), 22.87
- Milo Shue (BY), 22.97
- Devin Dilger (USSC), 23.00
After already having big 50 freestyle splits this week (21.92), Brown commit Jonathan Gim earned the win here in a best time by about half a second, punching his ticket to Olympic Trials.
BOYS’ 800 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT
- Jr World: 7:43.37 – Lorenzo Galossi (2022)
Meet: 8:01.63 – Johannes Calloni (2017) Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 8:02.44 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 7:52.05 – Larsen Jensen (2002)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 7:48.09 – Larsen Jensen (2003)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 8:09.69
Podium:
- Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 7:59.64
- Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 8:01.36
- Aiden Hammer (KING), 8:03.70
- Sean Green (LIAC), 8:07.31
- William Mulgrew (CRIM), 8:07.97
- Trey Hesser (GM), 8:08.07
- Isaac Fleig (TST), 8:08.35
- Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 8:08.92
14 year old Luka Mijatovic earned his first win of the night, breaking his own 13-14 NAG record in the 800 free. He became the youngest swimmer to ever break the 8-minute mark. Notably, all of the top eight were under the Olympic Trials cut.
GIRLS’ 400 METER MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (2017)
- Meet: 4:06.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (202)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 4:08.39 – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (2016)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 4:08.71 – TAC Titans (2022)
- Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 4:06.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)
Podium:
- Carmel Swim Club, 4:06.18
- Crow Canyon Sharks, 4:07.21
- Mission Viejo Nadadores, 4:08.75
- Bellevue Club Swim Team, 4:09.77
- Irvine Novaquatics, 4:10.74
- University of Denver Hilltoppers, 4:12.61
- SwimMAC Carolina, 4:12.82
- NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, 4:13.23
The Carmel Girls win set a new meet and 15-18 NAG record. In addition, they also won the girls overall team high point title. Alex Shackell had a huge 57.51 100 fly split putting them in the lead by over a second.
BOYS’ 400 METER MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Jr World: 3:33.19 – Italy (2019)
- Meet: 3:42.85 – Coronado Swim Association Team (2022)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:46.23 – Nation’s Capital Swim Club (2013)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:42.71 – TAC Titans (2023)
- Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 3:42.71 – TAC Titans (2023)
Podium:
- Aquajet Swim Team, 3:42.14
- Bolles School Sharks, 3:42.90
- Foothills Swim Team, 3:43.90
- Texas Ford Aquatics, 3:45.26
- Rose Bowl Aquatics, 3:45.57
- Evolution Racing Club, 3:45.81
- Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 3:46.35
- Lakeside Aquatic Club, 3:47.00
The Aquajet Swim Team boys relay set a new Meet and 15-18 NAG record in the 4×100 medley relay, closing the meet on a high note.