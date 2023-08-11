Watch 12 Of the NAG Records From 2023 US Summer Junior Nationals

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 31 – August 4, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States

Summer Juniors had a total of 14 NAG records broken. See 12 of them here. Some have not been posted due to them being swims during the ‘B’ final. Highlighting the NAG records was 14 year old Luka Mijatovic who lowered three of his own records and also broke the oldest NAG record in the books in the 13-14 1500 freestyle.

Many relay records went down last week as well. Notably, two NAGs can be seen broken within the same race during two of the relays. Maximus Williamson broke his own 15-16 200 free NAG on Lakeside’s relay that went on to break the 15-18 NAG. In addition, Lakeside set another 15-18 NAG in the 4×50 free relay while Rose Bowl finished second in a 17-18 NAG relay record.

BOYS’ 800 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

Jr World: 7:43.37 – Lorenzo Galossi (2022)

Meet: 8:01.63 – Johannes Calloni (2017)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 8:02.44 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 7:52.05 – Larsen Jensen (2002)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 7:48.09 – Larsen Jensen (2003)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 8:09.69

Podium:

14 year old Luka Mijatovic earned his first win of the night, breaking his own 13-14 NAG record in the 800 free. He became the youngest swimmer to ever break the 8-minute mark. Notably, all of the top eight were under the Olympic Trials cut.

BOYS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton (2014)

Meet: 3:50.82 – Norvin Clontz (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 3:53.19 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:50.68 – Larsen Jensen (2002)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:46.08 – Larsen Jensen (2004)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 3:55.59

Podium:

Aaron Shackell (CSC), 3:47.00M Luke Whitlock (FAST), 3:51.77 Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 3:52.01 Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 3:53.51 Sean Green (LIAC), 3:54.10 Aiden Hammer (KING), 3:55.02 Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 3:55.89 Norvin Clontz (MAC), 3:56.95

Aaron Shackell dropped a huge personal best to become tied for the #3 fastest 17-18 US performer in the event. Also highlighting the final was 14 year old Luka Mijatovic who lowered his own national age group record by over a second.

BOYS’ 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)

Meet: 15:16.62 – Johannes Calloni (2016)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 15:31.03 – Jesse Vassallo (1976)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 15:03.91 – Bobby Hackett (1976)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 14:45.29 – Larsen Jensen (2004)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 15:39.89

Podium:

Isaac Fleig (TST), 15:19.90 Luke Whitlock (FAST), 15:22.22 Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 15:27.38 William Mulgrew (CRIM), 15:29.82 Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 15:29.87 Jacob Pins (DMSF), 15:31.13 Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 15:32.78 Aiden Hammer (KING), 15:33.69

Isaac Fleig had a huge last couple of hundreds to win the 1500 freestyle. Also, something to watch here is lane 2 as Luka Mijatovic broke the oldest NAG record in the books.

GIRLS’ 400 METER MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (2017)

Meet: 4:06.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (202)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 4:08.39 – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (2016)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 4:08.71 – TAC Titans (2022)

Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 4:06.87 – Elmbrook Swim Club (2022)

Podium:

Carmel Swim Club, 4:06.18 Crow Canyon Sharks, 4:07.21 Mission Viejo Nadadores, 4:08.75 Bellevue Club Swim Team, 4:09.77 Irvine Novaquatics, 4:10.74 University of Denver Hilltoppers, 4:12.61 SwimMAC Carolina, 4:12.82 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, 4:13.23

The Carmel Girls win set a new meet and 15-18 NAG record. In addition, they also won the girls overall team high point title. Alex Shackell had a huge 57.51 100 fly split putting them in the lead by over a second.

BOYS’ 400 METER MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:33.19 – Italy (2019)

Meet: 3:42.85 – Coronado Swim Association Team (2022)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:46.23 – Nation’s Capital Swim Club (2013)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:42.71 – TAC Titans (2023)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 3:42.71 – TAC Titans (2023)

Podium:

Aquajet Swim Team, 3:42.14 Bolles School Sharks, 3:42.90 Foothills Swim Team, 3:43.90 Texas Ford Aquatics, 3:45.26 Rose Bowl Aquatics, 3:45.57 Evolution Racing Club, 3:45.81 Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 3:46.35 Lakeside Aquatic Club, 3:47.00

The Aquajet Swim Team boys relay set a new Meet and 15-18 NAG record in the 4×100 medley relay, closing the meet on a high note.

GIRLS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (2017)

Meet: 3:44.88 – Carmel Swim Club (2014)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 3:47.69 – Carmel Swim Club (2023)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 3:45.51 – SwimMAC Carolina (2015)

Girls’ 15-18 NAG: 3:44.85 – Carmel Swim Club (2015)

Podium:

Mission Viejo Nadadores, 3:44.10 Carmel Swim Club, 3:44.69 Crow Canyon Sharks, 3:47.07 Bellevue Club Swim Club, 3:48.32 Nitro Swimming, 3:50.61 Irvine Novaquatics, 3:50.69 Long Island Aquatic Club, 3:50.72 SwimMAC Carolina, 3:50.81

Mission Viejo and Carmel battled it out in the relay. Both teams were under the meet and 15-18 NAG records.

BOYS’ 400 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:15.79 – USA (2022)

Meet: 3:24.62 – Indiana University Swim Team (2014)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 3:25.57 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 3:21.91 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 3:21.91 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 3:20.09 Bolles School Sharks, 3:23.94 Rose Bowl Aquatics, 3:24.54 Nitro Swimming, 3:24.86 Swim Neptune, 3:26.01 Bolles School Sharks, 3:26.46 Carmel Swim Club, 3:26.60 SwimMAC Carolina, 3:26.78

The Lakeside Aquatic Club boys broke another meet record and also captured the 15-18 NAG record in the 4×100 free relay. Maximus Williamson led off in a best time, getting the relay out to a lead from the start.

BOYS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:33.38 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 1:31.09 Rose Bowl, 1:31.46 Bolles School, 1:32.35 Nitro Swimming, 1:32.67 Texas Ford Aquatics, 1:33.34 Carmel Swim Club, 1:33.56 Irvine Novaquatics / SwimMAC Carolina, 1:33.83

After breaking the 4×200 NAG record a night ago, Lakeside Aquatic Club broke the 15-18 NAG with a 1:31.09. That broke Dynamo’s NAG and meet record.

BOYS’ 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (2019)

Meet: 7:25.36 – Longhorn Aquatics (2022)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 7:49.60 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 7:37.48 – Irvine Novaquatics (2016)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 7:24.52 – Mason Manta Rays (2019)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 7:22.13 – SwimMAC Carolina (2021)

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 7:21.43 Carmel Swim Club, 7:26.73 Nitro Swimming, 7:29.09 SwimMAC Carolina, 7:29.27 New Wave Swim Team, 7:32.10 Long Island Aquatic Club, 7:32.79 Crow Canyon Sharks, 7:33.44 Longhorn Aquatics, 7:33.92

The Lakeside Aquatic Club boys dominated the relay, breaking the meet, 15-18 NAG record, and had a leadoff NAG record as 16 year old Maximus Williamson swam a 1:47.29.

Ian Call-Prelims 100 Breast 13-14 NAG

After climbing up the rankings all summer, 14 year old Ian Call of Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club swam a 1:02.64 to break the 13-14 boys National Age Group (NAG) Record by over half a second.