Dimitrios Markos Sets Greek Record En Route to U23 European Title in 200 Free (1:46.65)

2023 LEN U23 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dimitrios Markos broke the Greek record in the 200-meter freestyle en route to the U23 European title with a winning time of 1:46.65 on Friday night in Dublin, Ireland.

The 21-year-old shaved nearly three-tenths of a second off the previous Greek record of 1:46.94 set by Andreas Vazaios at last year’s Stockholm Open. Markos sat back in 7th place at the midway point of the race before making his move with sub-27 splits on the third and fourth lengths of the pool. The Tokyo 2021 Olympian took nearly half a second off his lifetime best of 1:47.12 from last year’s European Championships.

It’s the first Greek record in LCM for Markos, who previously held SCM national standards in the 200 free (1:45.06) and 800 free (7:48.84) from the 2021 European Championships. His time tonight would have only missed last month’s World Championships final by .59 seconds behind Kieran Smith‘s 1:46.06 in the semifinals.

200 Free Greek Records, Splits Comparison

Dimitrios Markos, 2023 Andreas Vazaios, 2022 50m 25.44 25.68 100m 52.97 (27.53) 53.06 (27.38) 150m 1:19.96 (26.99) 1:20.36 (27.30) 200m 1:46.65 (26.69) 1:46.94 (26.58)

The American duo of Patrick Sammon and Aaron Shackell were positioned 1-2 at the halfway mark, and Sammon maintained the lead through the final turn before he was overtaken by Markos.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

World Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

European Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

Sammon held onto silver in 1:47.27, the second-fastest swim of his career behind his personal-best 1:46.83 from U.S. Nationals, while Shackell picked up bronze in 1:47.35, just six one-hundredths shy of his best time.

France’s Yann Le Goff (1:47.85) and Israel’s Eytan Ben Shitrit (1:48.01) were the European silver and bronze medalists, placing fourth and fifth overall respectively.