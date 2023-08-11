Dimitrios Markos Sets Greek Record En Route to U23 European Title in 200 Free (1:46.65)

2023 LEN U23 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, August 11th – Sunday, August 13th
- Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:30 am / Finals – 6:00 pm
- Start Times – EST: Prelims – 4:30 am / Finals – 1:00 pm
- Entries
- SwimSwam Preview
- Start Lists/Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 1 Prelims Recap
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
Dimitrios Markos broke the Greek record in the 200-meter freestyle en route to the U23 European title with a winning time of 1:46.65 on Friday night in Dublin, Ireland.
The 21-year-old shaved nearly three-tenths of a second off the previous Greek record of 1:46.94 set by Andreas Vazaios at last year’s Stockholm Open. Markos sat back in 7th place at the midway point of the race before making his move with sub-27 splits on the third and fourth lengths of the pool. The Tokyo 2021 Olympian took nearly half a second off his lifetime best of 1:47.12 from last year’s European Championships.
It’s the first Greek record in LCM for Markos, who previously held SCM national standards in the 200 free (1:45.06) and 800 free (7:48.84) from the 2021 European Championships. His time tonight would have only missed last month’s World Championships final by .59 seconds behind Kieran Smith‘s 1:46.06 in the semifinals.
200 Free Greek Records, Splits Comparison
|Dimitrios Markos, 2023
|Andreas Vazaios, 2022
|50m
|25.44
|25.68
|100m
|52.97 (27.53)
|53.06 (27.38)
|150m
|1:19.96 (26.99)
|1:20.36 (27.30)
|200m
|1:46.65 (26.69)
|1:46.94 (26.58)
The American duo of Patrick Sammon and Aaron Shackell were positioned 1-2 at the halfway mark, and Sammon maintained the lead through the final turn before he was overtaken by Markos.
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
- World Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022
- European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
- European Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022
- Dimitrios Markos (GRE), 1:46.65
- Patrick Sammon (USA), 1:47.27
- Aaron Shackell (USA), 1:47.35
Sammon held onto silver in 1:47.27, the second-fastest swim of his career behind his personal-best 1:46.83 from U.S. Nationals, while Shackell picked up bronze in 1:47.35, just six one-hundredths shy of his best time.
France’s Yann Le Goff (1:47.85) and Israel’s Eytan Ben Shitrit (1:48.01) were the European silver and bronze medalists, placing fourth and fifth overall respectively.