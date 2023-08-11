2023 LEN U23 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 LEN U23 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, August 11th – Sunday, August 13th
- Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:30 am / Finals – 6:00 pm
- Start Times – EST: Prelims – 4:30 am / Finals – 1:00 pm
- Entries
- SwimSwam Preview
- Start Lists/Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 1 Prelims Recap
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
The first finals session of the LEN U23 Championships is set to get underway from Dublin, with 12 events on the docket as the first-ever U23 European champions will be crowned in the event’s inaugural edition.
The competition features swimmers from the United States and South Africa in addition to the European nations, with the U.S. claiming six top seeds in this morning’s prelims, including in the mixed medley relay.
South Africa’s Matt Sates, who was the fourth-fastest swimmer this morning in the men’s 200 freestyle (1:47.98), has notably scratched out of the final.
The American team saw Gabriel Jett pace the men’s 100 fly in a new lifetime best of 51.53, while Patrick Sammon (1:46.91) and Aaron Shackell (1:47.07) sit 1-2 in the men’s 200 free.
On the women’s side, Emma Sticklen (100 fly), Isabelle Stadden (50 back) and Justina Kozan (200 IM) will occupy Lane 4 in their respective events tonight, while the U.S. quartet of Stadden, Kaitlyn Dobler, Jett and Sammon earned them the top seed in the mixed medley relay after combining for a time of 3:46.39 in the heats.
Among the European swimmers, 19-year-old Italian Anita Bottazzo leads Ireland’s Mona McSharry and Dobler in the women’s 50 breast, while Slovenian Janja Segel heads up the women’s 200 free and Germany’s Isabel Gose is the top seed in the timed final of the 800 free.
The Dublin crowd will certainly pop in the men’s 1500 free, where Daniel Wiffen comes in as the top seed by 11 seconds, while Great Britain’s Charlie Brown (200 back) and the Netherlands’ Koen De Groot (50 breast) led their respective events this morning.
Another swimmer sure to get plenty of local support is Ellen Walshe, the Irish Olympian who had a standout freshman year at the University of Tennessee in 2021-22. Walshe will take on a double tonight, coming in as the #2 seed in both the women’s 100 fly and 200 IM.
The event will be streamed live on the LEN YouTube channel, which you can watch below:
DAY 1 FINALS LIVE STREAM
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2023
- World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021
- European Record: 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2023
- European Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009
- World Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017
- European Record: 1:53.23, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2021
- European Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2016
- World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021
- European Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2016
- European Junior Record: 56.46, Target Time
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
- World Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022
- European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
- European Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL
- World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016
- World Junior Record: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2014
- European Record: 8:14.10, Rebecca Adlington (GBR) – 2008
- European Junior Record: 8:21.91, Merve Tuncel (TUR) – 2021
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) – 2018
- World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS) – 2016
- European Record: 27.10, Kira Toussaint (NED) – 2021
- European Junior Record: 27.51, Daria Vaskina (RUS) – 2019
MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017
- World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 2017
- European Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017
- European Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 2017
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 2023
- World Junior Record: 1:53.65, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023
- European Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009
- European Junior Record: 1:56.55, Nikoletta Padar (HUN) – 2023
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2017
- European Record: 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2021
- European Junior Record: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2017
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015
- World Junior Record: 2:06.89, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023
- European Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015
- European Junior Record: 2:11.03, Target Time
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL
- World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) – 2012
- World Junior Record: 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (CRO) – 2019
- European Record: 14:32.80, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2022
- European Junior Record: 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (CRO) – 2019
MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021
- World Junior Record: 3:44.84, United States – 2019
- European Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021
- European Junior Record: 3:47.99, Russia – 2018
Do we think we’ll see anything big from Wiffen here in the 1500? I hate to call a 4th place finish at WC disappointing, but after all his talk it was a bit of a letdown