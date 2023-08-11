2023 LEN U23 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 LEN U23 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first finals session of the LEN U23 Championships is set to get underway from Dublin, with 12 events on the docket as the first-ever U23 European champions will be crowned in the event’s inaugural edition.

The competition features swimmers from the United States and South Africa in addition to the European nations, with the U.S. claiming six top seeds in this morning’s prelims, including in the mixed medley relay.

South Africa’s Matt Sates, who was the fourth-fastest swimmer this morning in the men’s 200 freestyle (1:47.98), has notably scratched out of the final.

The American team saw Gabriel Jett pace the men’s 100 fly in a new lifetime best of 51.53, while Patrick Sammon (1:46.91) and Aaron Shackell (1:47.07) sit 1-2 in the men’s 200 free.

On the women’s side, Emma Sticklen (100 fly), Isabelle Stadden (50 back) and Justina Kozan (200 IM) will occupy Lane 4 in their respective events tonight, while the U.S. quartet of Stadden, Kaitlyn Dobler, Jett and Sammon earned them the top seed in the mixed medley relay after combining for a time of 3:46.39 in the heats.

Among the European swimmers, 19-year-old Italian Anita Bottazzo leads Ireland’s Mona McSharry and Dobler in the women’s 50 breast, while Slovenian Janja Segel heads up the women’s 200 free and Germany’s Isabel Gose is the top seed in the timed final of the 800 free.

The Dublin crowd will certainly pop in the men’s 1500 free, where Daniel Wiffen comes in as the top seed by 11 seconds, while Great Britain’s Charlie Brown (200 back) and the Netherlands’ Koen De Groot (50 breast) led their respective events this morning.

Another swimmer sure to get plenty of local support is Ellen Walshe, the Irish Olympian who had a standout freshman year at the University of Tennessee in 2021-22. Walshe will take on a double tonight, coming in as the #2 seed in both the women’s 100 fly and 200 IM.

The event will be streamed live on the LEN YouTube channel, which you can watch below:

DAY 1 FINALS LIVE STREAM

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2023

World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021

European Record: 29.16, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2023

European Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009

World Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017

European Record: 1:53.23, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2021

European Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2016

World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021

European Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2016

European Junior Record: 56.46, Target Time

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

World Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

European Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

European Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016

World Junior Record: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2014

European Record: 8:14.10, Rebecca Adlington (GBR) – 2008

European Junior Record: 8:21.91, Merve Tuncel (TUR) – 2021

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) – 2018

World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS) – 2016

European Record: 27.10, Kira Toussaint (NED) – 2021

European Junior Record: 27.51, Daria Vaskina (RUS) – 2019

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017

World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 2017

European Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017

European Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 2017

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 2023

World Junior Record: 1:53.65, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023

European Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 2009

European Junior Record: 1:56.55, Nikoletta Padar (HUN) – 2023

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021

World Junior Record: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2017

European Record: 49.68, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2021

European Junior Record: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2017

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015

World Junior Record: 2:06.89, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2023

European Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015

European Junior Record: 2:11.03, Target Time

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) – 2012

World Junior Record: 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (CRO) – 2019

European Record: 14:32.80, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2022

European Junior Record: 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (CRO) – 2019

MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL