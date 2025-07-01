Filip Nowacki Breaks British Age Group Record in 50 Breaststroke

2025 European Junior Championships

Filip Nowacki, a 17-year-old out of Great Britain, broke the British Age Group Record in the men’s 50 breaststroke with his semi-finals swim of 27.63.

BOYS 50 BREAST – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

European Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

European Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

(2017) Championship Record: 27.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

2024 European Junior Champion: 27.60, Nusrat Allahverdi (TUR)

Top 8:

Nusrat Allahverdi (TUR), 27.38 Jan Malte Grafe (GER), 27.59 Filip Nowacki (GBR), 27.63 Evangelos Efraim Ntoumas (GRE), 27.79 Rio Halawi (DEN), 27.82 Subajr Biltaev (GER), 27.85 Mark Teler (ISR), 27.87 Oleg Plotnikov (AIN), 27.94

Nowacki qualified 3rd for the final, touching in 27.63, which was a seven-hundredth drop from his previous best of 27.70 from May.

The time was also just one-hundredth of a second faster than the 27.64 Max Morgan swam to win the National Title at the Great Britain Swimming Championships in April.

Before Morgan broke the record, it belonged to Elliot Woodburn’s 27.94 from the 2022 European Junior Championships.

Nowacki is now only five-hundredths away from the 18-year-old National record of 27.58 set by Adam Peaty back in 2013

He will be swimming in the 50 breaststroke final tomorrow, as well as the 100 and 200 breaststroke events later this week.