2023 LEN U23 Championships Day 1 Prelims: USA’s Gabriel Jett Clocks 51.53 100 Fly

The inaugural LEN U23 Swimming Championships kicked off this morning from Dublin, Ireland with some swift swims across both the men’s and women’s events.

As a refresher, for the first edition, LEN is allowing one nation from four other continents to participate, although Russia and Belarus are still banned from competing.

Italy’s Anita Bottazzo raced her way to the top seed in the first event of the women’s 50m breast, notching a result of 30.08. That checks in as the 2nd-fastest time of the 19-year-old’s career sitting only behind the 30.03 nabbed in this heats at this year’s World Championships.

There in Fukuoka, Bottazzo ultimately placed 5th in a final time of 30.11, where her 30.08 from this morning would have placed 4th in Fukuoka, just .04 off the podium.

Ireland’s Mona McSharry was the 2nd seed this morning in 30.66 while USA’s Kaitlyn Dobler is in the mix as the only other sub-31-second swimmer in 30.89 as the 3rd seed.

21-year-old Emma Sticklen of the United States landed lane four for tonight’s final of the women’s 100m fly. The NCAA champion from Texas notched a morning swim of 58.43 to narrowly lead Ireland’s Ellen Walshe who captured the 2nd seed in 58.86.

Sticklen owns a lifetime best of 58.17 in this event from this year’s Pro Championships, so the Longhorn is already within range of that type of performance.

The men’s 200m freestyle saw one swimmer get under the 1:47 threshold in the form of USA’s Patrick Sammon.

The Arizona State University swimmer logged a morning time of 1:46.91, a time right behind his own lifetime best of 1:46.83 from this year’s U.S. Nationals.

Stars n’ Stripes teammate Aaron Shackell will flank Sammon for this evening’s final, producing an AM result of 1:47.07 while Greek athlete Dimitrios Markos will be on the other side with his 3rd-seeded 1:47.71.

Additional finalists in this men’s 200m free include USA’s Stanford commit Rex Maurer (1:47.98) and South Africa’s Matt Sates (1:48.10).

Of note, after having a string of illnesses, including mono (glandular fever), Italy’s Lorenzo Galossi fell to 37th place in a time of 1:51.93.

20-year-old Gabriel Jett of the United States wasted no time making his presence known, taking on the men’s 100m butterfly in a head-turning performance.

The Cal Bear ripped a new lifetime best en route to capturing the top seed, touching in 51.53 (24.44/27.09). That erased his previous career-quickest result of 51.61 (24.42/27.19) from this year’s U.S. National Championships.

Tonight Jett will be chased by Austrian national record holder Simon Bucher who was also quick out of the heats in 51.71.

Of note, Sates was in this race as well, finishing 10th in a time of 53.31.

The final event of the morning was the mixed medley relay, which saw the United States secure the top seed. The combination of Isabelle Stadden (59.63), Dobler (1:06.52), Jett (52.06) and Sammon (48.18) combined for a time of 3:46.39, the sole result of the field under the 3:50 barrier.

