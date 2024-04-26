Adela Piskorska Hits Paris-Worthy Time In 100 Back On Day 2 Of Polish Championships

2024 POLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Polish Championships continued from Lublin tonight with the meet representing a qualifying opportunity for both the 2024 Olympic Games and 2024 European Championships.

20-year-old Adela Piskorska made her presence known in the women’s 100m back, producing a winning effort of 59.92 and sole sub-1:01 swimmer of the field.

Piskorska split 29.31/30.61 to get to the wall first, posting just her 2nd sub-minute outing ever. Her personal best remains at the 59.76 established at a domestic meet this same time last year with both performances dipping under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 59.99 needed for Paris.

Piskorska mow ranks 27th in the world this season.

The men’s 100m back saw Jakub Majerski touch first, hitting a winning time of 53.91.

24-year-old Majerski doubled up on the 100m fly last night for a 2nd gold, beating previously Olympic-qualified ace Ksawery Masiuk. Masiuk settled for silver in 54.13 but has already added his name to the Polish roster for Paris courtesy of the 52.92 he clocked for 6th place at the 2023 World Championships.

Additional Notes