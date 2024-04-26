Jakub Majerski Clocks 51.06 100 Fly On Day 1 Of Polish Championships

2024 POLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, April 25th – Sunday, April 28th

Lublin, Poland

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Livestream

The 2024 Polish Championships kicked off yesterday from Lublin with more than 700 competitors taking advantage of a last-chance opportunity to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games.

The 4-day competition also represents a chance to qualify for the European Championships which are set for Belgrade, Serbia in June.

Polish swimmers who have already met Olympic qualification standards include Kasia Wasick, Krzysztof Chmielewski, Michal Chmielewski, Ksawery Masiuk, Jakub Majerski, Dominika Sztandera, Kornelia Fiedkiewicz, Adela Piskorska and Laura Bernat.

All but Wasick and both Chmielewskis are slated to race at this domestic affair.

Day 1 Highlights

World Championships finalist Kornelia Fiedkiewicz was the top women’s 50m freestyler, producing a time of 25.30 for the win.

That gave her a .10 advantage over Alicja Tchorz who earned runner-up status in 25.40 while 34-year-old Anna Dowgiert rounded out the podium in 25.47.

23-year-old Fiedkiewicz placed 7th in this event in Doha, hitting a time of 24.69 to narrowly dip under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 24.70 needed for Paris.

The men’s 50m free saw veteran Konrad Czerniak get to the wall first, with the 35-year-old stopping the clock in 22.20. Although he missed the 21.96 Olympic cut, it was enough to render him qualified for the European Championships.

Czereniak eked out the win over Piotr Ludiwczak who notched 22.21 as teh silver medalist while Mateusz Chowaniec wrangled up bronze also right behind in 22.23.

Wiktoria Piotrowska was too quick to catch in the women’s 100m fly, putting up a gold medal-worthy 58.48. Splitting 27.22/31.26, 21-year-old Piotrowska logged the sole time of the field under the 59-second barrier.

Snaggin silver was Julia Maik who turned in a time of 59.38 and Flawia Kamzol was in the medal mix in 59.95 for bronze.

Of note, 15-year-old Antonina Szabala placed 4th in 1:00.61 but scored a new Polish Age Record in the heats. Szabala’s morning result of 1:01.37 shaved .03 off the former age record of 1:01.40 Paulina Cierpialowska put on the books in 2019.

Olympic qualifier Jakub Majerski made some noise in the men’s 100m fly, posting 51.06 for the victory.

The 24-year-old registered splits of 23.70/27.36 to rip the 3rd-best time of his career.

Entering this competition, Majerski had been as fast as 51.32, a time he established for bronze at this year’s World Championships. His outing sliced .27 off of that result to come within striking distance of his PB of 50.92 scored at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Majerski now checks in as the 8th-swiftest performer in the world this season.

Adrian Jaskiewicz punched a time of 52.21 as the men’s 100m fly silver medalist and, incredibly, at 39 years of age Pawel Korzeniowski landed on the podium in 52.41 for bronze. All 3 hit qualification times for this year’s European Championships.

Finally, the men’s 200m back saw Ksawery Masiuk clock the quickest time in 1:58.20. The 20-year-old held 33-year-old Radoslaw Kawecki at bay, with the latter settling for silver in 1:58.79, the only other time under 2:00.

Masiuk owns a season-best of 1:56.48 from last November’s Polish Championships, a time which qualified him for the Games.