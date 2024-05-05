Alessandro Miressi, Sara Curtis Collect Wins At 2024 International Alpha Cup

2024 INTERNATIONAL ALPHA CUP

Sunday, May 5th

Aquamore Bocconi Sport Center

LCM (50m)

Results

A one-day Italian competition of the 2024 International Alpha Cup transpired in Milan with several big guns taking to the Aquamore Boccini Sport Center pool.

This meet is taking place in between the Italian Championships/Olympic Trials in March and the Sette Colli Trophy on the agenda for June. Any available Olympic roster spots can be filled up at the Sette Colli Trophy and you can refresh yourself on who has already qualified for Paris here.

Alessandro Miressi took on the men’s 100m free where he notched one of two times under the 50-second barrier.

Miressi touched in 49.45 while Lorenzo Zazzeri was next to the wall in 49.68. Swiss ace Antonio Djakovic rounded out the podium in 50.67. Miressi has already booked his Olympic ticket in this event.

Zazzerri upgraded to gold in the 50m free, stopping the clock in 22.63 to earn the sole time under 23 seconds.

Newly-minuted 50m free European junior record holder Sara Curtis topped both the 100m and 50m free events for the women.

The 17-year-old hit a time of 55.02 in the former and 25.26 in the latter to collect 2 golds. Alice Mizzau was the next-fastest 100m freestyler in 56.73 while Martina Rombaldoni was the 50m free silver medalist in 26.62.

At the Italian Olympic Trials, Curtis ripped a time of 24.56 to establish a new European junior record and Italian national record to qualify for Paris 2024.

Additional Notes