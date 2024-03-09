Italian Olympic Qualifiers Through End Of Trials; Sette Colli Trophy Remains

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Tuesday, March 5th – Saturday, March 9th
- Riccione, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- ITA Olympic Qualification Criteria
- Meet Central
- Entries
- SwimSwam Preview
- Live Results
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap | Day 5 Finals Recap
The final day of action at the 2024 Italian Olympic Trials wrapped up from Riccione. That means we have a list of athletes qualified for the Olympic Games with only the Sette Colli slated for June available for any more swimmers to be included for Paris. Note, they can be added to available slots only, not push any current individual event qualifier.
Through the combination of November’s Italian Championships, last month’s World Championships and these Trials, below are the swimmers who have notched individual Paris-worthy times.
Italian Olympic Roster as of the End of Trials
Men’s Events
- 50m free – Lorenzo Zazzeri, Leonardo Deplano
- 100m free – Leonardo Deplano, Alessandro Miressi
- 200m free – Alessandro Ragaini
- 400m free –
- 800m free – Gregorio Paltrinieri
- 1500m free – Gregorio Paltrinieri
- 100m back – Thomas Ceccon
- 200m back
- 100m breast – Nicolo Martinenghi
- 200m breast
- 100m fly
- 200m fly – Alberto Razzetti
- 200m IM – Alberto Razzetti
- 400m IM – Alberto Razzetti
Women’s Events
- 50m free – Sara Curtis
- 100m free
- 200m free
- 400m free
- 800m free – Simona Quadarella
- 1500m free – Simona Quadarella
- 100m back
- 200m back
- 100m breast – Benedetta Pilato, Lisa Angiolini
- 200m breast
- 100m fly
- 200m fly
- 200m IM
- 400m IM – Sara Franceschi