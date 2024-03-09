Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Italian Olympic Qualifiers Through End Of Trials; Sette Colli Trophy Remains

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The final day of action at the 2024 Italian Olympic Trials wrapped up from Riccione. That means we have a list of athletes qualified for the Olympic Games with only the Sette Colli slated for June available for any more swimmers to be included for Paris. Note, they can be added to available slots only, not push any current individual event qualifier.

Through the combination of November’s Italian Championships, last month’s World Championships and these Trials, below are the swimmers who have notched individual Paris-worthy times.

Italian Olympic Roster as of the End of Trials

Men’s Events

Women’s Events

  • 50m free – Sara Curtis
  • 100m free
  • 200m free
  • 400m free
  • 800m free – Simona Quadarella
  • 1500m free – Simona Quadarella
  • 100m back
  • 200m back
  • 100m breast – Benedetta Pilato, Lisa Angiolini
  • 200m breast
  • 100m fly
  • 200m fly
  • 200m IM
  • 400m IM – Sara Franceschi

