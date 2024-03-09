Benedetta Pilato Puts Up 29.59 50 Breast On Final Day Prelims At Italian Olympic Trials

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The final day of the 2024 Italian Olympic Trials is upon us with the last heats session taking place in Riccione. Thus far at this competition, we’ve seen 4 athletes add their names to the nation’s roster for Paris 2024. Spectators are hoping additional qualification times are met in tonight’s final, with any remaining open slots available for claim at the Sette Colli Trophy in June.

National record holder Benedetta Pilato started things off in the non-Olympic event of the women’s 50m breast.

The 19-year-old put up a solid performance of 29.59 to hit the sole time of the field under the 30-second barrier. Her result was just off her season-best of 29.58 logged on the World Aquatics Swimming Cup circuit.

Pilato took bronze in this event at this year’s World Championships, clocking a time of 30.01.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE TOP 8

The men also contested the 50m breaststroke this morning, with Ludovico Blu Art Viberti securing the top spot in a morning swim of 27.25. Viberti has been as fast as 26.91 in his career, a mark he posted at last November’s Italian Championships.

Viberti already earned silver in the 100m breast here behind winner Federico Poggio. Poggio wrangled up the 3rd seed in 27.72 behind Simone Cerasuolo‘s 27.56.

Nicolo Martinenghi wasn’t in this event as he targeted just the 200m breast at this competition. Martinenghi won that longer distance last night in a personal best of 2:10.09.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE TOP 8

The first Olympic event on this morning’s schedule was the women’s 400m free which saw Olympic medalist Simona Quadarella land lane 4 in a time of 4:13.41.

Quadarella already earned Olympic qualification in the 800m and 1500m free from her gold medal-winning performances at this year’s World Championships.

Tonight she’ll be chasing the Italian Swimming Federation-mandated qualification standard of 4:05.29, a time she’s beaten on 3 occasions.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE TOP 8

Simona Quadarella 4’13.41 Antonietta Cesarano 4’15.18 Noemi Cesarano 4’15.28 Azzurra Sbaragli 4’16.19 Ludovica Terlizzi 4’16.35 Giulia Ramatelli 4’16.43 Linda Caponi 4’16.48 Elisa Pignotti 4’17.93

Alberto Razzetti has already claimed one slot on the Olympic roster in this men’s 400m IM, courtesy of the 4:09.29 he ripped at last November’s Italian Championships.

That means the top 8 will be hunting the qualification standard of 4:11.99 in earnest, with Pier Andrea Matteazzi leading the way with a morning effort of 4:17.68.

That set him apart from the field by over 6 seconds, as Samuele Martelli was next to the wall in 4:23.94.

26-year-old Matteazzi owns a lifetime best of 4:12.79 in this race, a time he produced en route to placing 4th at the 2021 European Championships.

MEN’S 400 IM TOP 8

Pier Andrea Matteazzi 4’17.68 Samuele Martelli 4’23.94 Peitro Paolo Sarpe 4’24.33 Simone Spediacci 4’24.48 Christian Mantegazza 4’24.64 Daniele Rosa 4’24.81 Lorenzo Altini 4’25.05 Lorenzo Zagli 4’25.50

National record holder Margherita Panziera was back in the water after her 100m backstroke bronze last night. The 28-year-old is hunting the 2:08.59 qualification standard in the 200m backstroke now, a standard she has dipped under on well over a dozen instances.

Her most recent LCM 200 back appearance came at the Italian Championships in April of 2023 where he hit 2:08.12.

Last night’s 100m back champion Erika Gaetani and the bronze medalist Federica Toma will flank Panziera in this evening’s main event.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE TOP 8

Sonia Laquintana is the woman to beat in the 50m fly final tonight. She captured the top spot in a time of 26.38, a time which ties the 2nd-best outing of her career.

Laquintana owns a lifetime best of 26.19 in this event from the semi-finals at last year’s World University Games. There in Chengdu, she ultimately placed 6th in 26.46.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY TOP 8