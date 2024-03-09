2024 Men’s MAC Champs: Pair of MAC Records on Day 3; Duvenhage Wins 100 FL/100 BK Double

2024 MEN’S MAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM STANDINGS (THRU DAY 3)

Miami (OH) – 497 Missouri State – 468.5 Southern Illinois – 428.5 UIC – 314 Ball State – 275 Evansville – 170 Valparaiso – 97

The 3rd day of the 2024 Men’s MAC Championships in Carbondale, IL saw Miami (OH) continue its lead. The RedHawks enter the final day of the meet up 28.5 points over Missouri State, so, while Miami is in good position to win their 4th-straight MAC title Saturday, this meet is far from over. Southern Illinois is lurking in 3rd currently, just 40 points back from Missouri State.

The Salukis set another MAC record in a relay, closing out Friday night’s session with a speedy 1:18.00 in the 200 free relay. Alex Santiago (19.37), Donat Csuvarszki (19.31), Nicolas Barrio (19.78), and Benedek Andor (19.54) combined to make it happen, dipping under the previous MAC record of 1:18.06, which SIU set last year. That 2023 SIU relay featured Santiago, Csuvzrszki, and Barrio as well.

In addition to the relay win, SIU’s Alex Santiago picked up an individual win on the day, taking the 200 free in 1:36.63. It was a great swim for Santiago, who hasn’t been as strong historically in the 200 free as he has been in the 50 and 100 free. His swim last night marked a career best by nearly 2 seconds. He entered the day with a personal best of 1:38.45, which he had swum at the Purdue Invite back in the fall.

Santiago was locked in a very tight race with Miami freshman Bryce Menchhofer throughout the entire race. At the 100 turn, Santiago led Menchhofer by just 0.05 seconds. That lead would grow slightly on the 3rd 50, and Santiago would turn for the final 50 0.10 seconds ahead of Menchhofer. In the end, Menchhofer touched just 0.01 seconds behind Santiago, finishing 2nd in 1:36.64.

We saw another MAC record on the day as well. Ball State’s Joey Garberick threw down a 51.93 to win the 100 breast, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 53 seconds. Garberick’s performance tied the MAC record of 51.93, which former Missouri State swimmer originally set back in 2018.

Miami’s Henju Duvenhage was exceptional on Friday, winning a pair of events. He kicked his night off with a win in the 100 fly, where he stopped the clock in 46.37. The swim was pretty close to the MAC record of 45.99, however, Henju did break the SIU pool record with his time. With the 400 IM, 200 free, and 100 breast between his races, Henju would then win the 100 back as well. In the 100 back, he swam a 46.17, once again breaking the SIU pool record.

Miami also saw sophomore Allen Cotton win the 400 IM, swimming a 3:48.26. Cotton was the only swimmer in the field to go under 3:50, getting out to a huge lead last night with a 50.19 fly split and 57.14 back split, both of which were the fastest in the field.