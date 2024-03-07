2024 Men’s MAC Champs: Miami Sweeps Day 1; SIU’s Santiago Sets MAC Record with 42.70 100 FR

2024 MEN’S MAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM STANDINGS (THRU DAY 1)

Miami (OH) – 80 Southern Illinois – 68 Missouri State/Ball State – 62 – UIC – 56 Evansville – 52 Valparaiso – 48

The first day of the 2024 Men’s MAC Championships kicked off with a bang at Southern Illinois’ pool in Carbondale today. Before the finals session even started, there was a time trials session, during which SIU junior Alex Santiago broke the MAC record in the 100 free, roaring to a 42.70. The swim set a new SIU program record, pool record, and conference record, bringing each of those marks under 43 seconds. Santiago was out in 20.27 and home in 22.43. With the individual 100 free coming up on Saturday, we’ll see if Santiago is able to lower that mark again.

As for the relays in tonight’s finals session, 3x defending MAC champions Miami made a huge impact. The RedHawks won both relays on the night, kicking things off with a new pool record of 1:25.72 in the 200 medley relay. Owen Blazer (21.95), Adrian Dulay (24.14), Henju Duvenhage (20.19), and Jack Herczeg (19.44) combined to earn the win. Blazer and Duvenhage were each the fastest swimmers in the field for their respective strokes.

Santiago was equally as great as he was in his time trial, anchoring Southern Illinois’ relay in a very quick 18.76, so all eyes should be on him come the 50 free tomorrow. The Salukis came in 2nd with a 1:25.84. Ball State’s Joey Garberick was the top breaststroker in the event tonight, splitting 23.37 en route to helping his team come in 3rd (1:26.61).

The RedHawks would go on to set a new pool record in the 800 free relay as well. Uros Djokovic (1:37.52), Ian Rodrigues-Kmiliauski (1:37.94), Bryce Menchhofer (1:35.39), and Allen Cotton (1:35.68) teamed up to swim a 6:26.53, winning the race by nearly 3 seconds. Of note, Menchhofer is only a freshman, and he had the 2nd-fastest split in the event tonight. The fastest split came at the hands of Missouri State sophomore Jack Grandy, who led off the Bears’ relay in 1:35.36.