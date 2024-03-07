Arizona State Men Break NCAA Record in 200 Medley Relay With A 1:20.55

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Arizona State (1x)
The Arizona State men set a new NCAA record in the 200 medley relay on night 1 of the Pac-12 Championship as they touched in a 1:20.55. That broke NC State’s record of a 1:20.67 that the Wolfpack swam last year at NCAAs.
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL
NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships Pac-12 Record: 1:21.07, Arizona State — 2023 NCAA Championships Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:21.69, Arizona State – 2023 Pac-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71
Full Results:
- Arizona State – 1:20.55 *NCAA Record*
- Arizona – 1:22.90 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut)
- Stanford – 1:23.14 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut)
- Cal – 1:24.63
- USC – 1:25.84
- Utah – 1:27.03
Splits Comparison:
|ASU NEW NCAA RECORD:
|NC STATE 2023 NCAAs
|
Arizona State 2023 NCAAs
|Backstroke
|Jack Dolan — 20.30
|Kacper Stokowski — 20.36
|
Jack Dolan – 20.61
|Breaststroke
|Leon Marchand — 22.71
|Mason Hunter — 22.95
|
Leon Marchand – 22.27
|Butterfly
|Ilya Kharun — 19.30
|Nyls Korstanje — 19.15
|
Max McCusker – 19.74
|Freestyle
|Jonny Kulow — 18.24
|David Curtiss — 18.21
|
Jonny Kulow – 18.45
|Total Time
|1:20.55
|1:20.67
|1:21.07
Although Marchand was the biggest difference maker here, Marchand was much faster at NCAAs last March. He swam the fastest 50 breast split of all-time with a 22.27 then.
Tonihgt, the difference maker from the Arizona State relay at NCAAs last spring was the other three legs. Dolan was 0.31 faster tonight, freshman Ilya Kharun was faster than fifth year Max McCusker by 0.44, and Kulow was 0.21 faster than his own split. Theoretically, if the three swim the same splits tonight and Marchand splits a 22.27 again (or faster) at NCAAs, they would almost be under the 1:20 mark.
Tonight’s relay also broke the Pac-12 overall record as well as meet record. Dolan, Marchand, McCusker, and Kulow held the previous overall record of a 1:21.07 which they set at NCAAs while their meet record was a 1:21.69.
