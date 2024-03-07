Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arizona State Men Break NCAA Record in 200 Medley Relay With A 1:20.55

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday Timed Finals Heat Sheet (with relay lineups)

The Arizona State men set a new NCAA record in the 200 medley relay on night 1 of the Pac-12 Championship as they touched in a 1:20.55. That broke NC State’s record of a 1:20.67 that the Wolfpack swam last year at NCAAs.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships
  • Pac-12 Record: 1:21.07, Arizona State — 2023 NCAA Championships
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:21.69, Arizona State – 2023 Pac-12 Championships
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71

Full Results:

  1. Arizona State – 1:20.55 *NCAA Record*
  2. Arizona – 1:22.90 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) 
  3. Stanford – 1:23.14 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut)
  4. Cal – 1:24.63
  5. USC – 1:25.84
  6. Utah – 1:27.03

Splits Comparison:

ASU NEW NCAA RECORD: NC STATE 2023 NCAAs
Arizona State 2023 NCAAs
Backstroke Jack Dolan — 20.30 Kacper Stokowski — 20.36
Jack Dolan – 20.61
Breaststroke Leon Marchand — 22.71 Mason Hunter — 22.95
Leon Marchand – 22.27
Butterfly Ilya Kharun — 19.30 Nyls Korstanje — 19.15
Max McCusker – 19.74
Freestyle Jonny Kulow — 18.24 David Curtiss — 18.21
Jonny Kulow – 18.45
Total Time 1:20.55 1:20.67 1:21.07

Although Marchand was the biggest difference maker here, Marchand was much faster at NCAAs last March. He swam the fastest 50 breast split of all-time with a 22.27 then.

Tonihgt, the difference maker from the Arizona State relay at NCAAs last spring was the other three legs. Dolan was 0.31 faster tonight, freshman Ilya Kharun was faster than fifth year Max McCusker by 0.44, and Kulow was 0.21 faster than his own split. Theoretically, if the three swim the same splits tonight and Marchand splits a 22.27 again (or faster) at NCAAs, they would almost be under the 1:20 mark.

Tonight’s relay also broke the Pac-12 overall record as well as meet record. Dolan, Marchand, McCusker, and Kulow held the previous overall record of a 1:21.07 which they set at NCAAs while their meet record was a 1:21.69.

4
Swemmer
19 minutes ago

22.71 from Marchand……

Come on Towson’s Bryan Benzing did better than that

5
0
Reply
This Guy
20 minutes ago

what’s wild is that they are not fully rested (i know i know, they always swim fast).

NCAAs is going to be wild

2
-3
Reply
Dudeguy
42 minutes ago

Sub 120. It’s possible

1
-1
Reply
doe
56 minutes ago

Go Arizona State!

9
-2
Reply

