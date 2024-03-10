2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships will be kicking off here shortly in Federal Way. Even without a full strength Cal team, this has been a phenomenal week of racing. We’ve see NCAA records, Pac-12 records, and quite a few Pac-12 Championship records. It looks like a few more championship records could be wiped out tonight, so this should be a great last session.

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)

Arizona State – 725 Stanford – 505.5 Cal – 406 Arizona – 372 USC – 288.5 Utah – 167

ASU has the meet all but locked up. Assuming they don’t get DQ’d in every race tonight, they’ll win their 2nd-straight, and the final, Pac-12 title. Stanford is sitting firmly in 2nd and, based off this morning’s performances, it looks like Cal should be safe from Arizona in 3rd.

Tonight’s session will begin with the fastest heat of the 1650 free, then we’ll see finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The session will conclude with the 400 free relay.

The 200 back should be a great race tonight. It features ASU’s Hubert Kos, who holds the fastest time in the NCAA this season with a 1:36.54. He was only 1:39.05 this morning, however, Kos has been swimming extremely well this week, so he should be able to get back down to his time tonight, which means he should also make a run at the Pac-12 Championship record of 1:36.94. ASU teammate Owen McDonald had a huge swim this morning, finishing 1st overall with a 1:38.49.

The 200 breast should be a great race as well. Arizona State’s Leon Marchand was 3rd this morning with a 1:52.22 but we’ve seen him drop big from prelims to finals in all his races this week, so we have no reason to doubt he’ll win tonight. Marchand is the NCAA record holder in the event with a 1:46.91. He split a very fast 49.87 on the breaststroke leg of the 400 medley relay last night, so we’ll see what he can do in the 200 breast tonight. This morning, it was ASU teammates David Schlicht (1:51.45) and Cale Martter (1:52.19) who finished 1st and 2nd respectively.

Sun Devil freshman Ilya Kharun led prelims of the 200 fly by a huge margin this morning, swimming a 1:39.52. Kharun holds the top time in the NCAA this season, having been as fast as 1:37.93. The Pac-12 Championship record sits at 1:38.53, so Kharun stands a great chance of taking it down.

50 free champion Jack Dolan clocked the fastest time in the 100 free this morning, swimming a 41.38. Teammate Jonny Kulow wasn’t far behind, swimming a 41.53.

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

Pac-12 Record: 14:24.35 – Chad La Tourrette, Stanford (2012)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 14:33.69 – Zach Yeadon – Cal (2021)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

Pac-12 Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:36.94 – Destin Lasco, Cal (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 40.75 – Bjorn Seeliger, Cal (2022)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 40.90 – Bjorn Seeliger, Cal (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.50

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger , Texas (2017)

, Texas (2017) Pac-12 Record: 1:37.93 – Ilya Kharun, ASU (2024)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:38.53 – Trenton Julian, Cal (2021)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.16

Top 8:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 – Florida (2023)

Pac-12 Record: 2:44.08 – Cal (2023)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 2:45.67 – Cal (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:50.44

Results: