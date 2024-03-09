Marchand Picks 200 Breast Over 200 Fly On Day 4 Of Pac-12 Championships (Prelims Scratches)

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Arizona State’s Leon Marchand will look to win his third straight Pac-12 title in the 2oo breaststroke today, as he opted for that event over doing the 200 fly.

Marchand is the NCAA record holder in the 200 breast with a personal best time of 1:46.91 from last March. Marchand is actually seeded 2nd today behind his teammate David Schlicht, who owns a season best time of 1:51.55 from a midseason invite. Marchand missed most of the invite due to illness, meaning he comes in with a season best of 1:51.71 set at dual meet.

With Marchand out of the 200 fly, the top three entrants are ASU’s Ilya Kharun, Stanford’s Andrei Minakov, and USC’s Krzysztof Chmielewski. Kharun and Minakov are set up for a rematch of the Stanford vs. Arizona State dual meet where they both clocked times of 1:37.93 and 1:38.63, respectively.

This swim will mark Minakov’s first championship meet appearance in the 200 fly. He’s only swam the event five times, with his most recent being his best time of 1:38.61 from Stanford’s dual meet with Cal.

Other notable scratches include Stanford freshman Henry McFadden choosing the 200 butterfly over the 200 backstroke, and Liam Bell from Cal directing his focus on the 100 free instead of the 200 breast.

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)