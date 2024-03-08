2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheets

We’re on to day 3 of the 2024 Men’s Pc-12 Championships. It already seems like Arizona State has this meet wrapped up. After a truly dominant day 2 performance, in which ASU took at least 1st and 2nd in all 3 individual events, the Sun Devils find themselves in the lead by about 100 points. With no diving left to worry about, Arizona State should only continue growing their lead.

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY TWO)

Arizona State – 401 Stanford – 304.5 Cal – 237 Arizona – 224.5 USC – 221 Utah – 111

As usual, Friday’s prelims session will feature the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. In tonight’s finals session, the 400 medley relay will also be competed.

After ASU’s Hubert Kos swam the 200 IM yesterday, while Leon Marchand competed in the 500 free, the roles reversed today. Marchand is in the 400 IM today, while Kos is in the 100 back. The reason that’s notable is because, as was the case in the 200 IM, Marchand and Kos hold the top 2 times in the NCAA in the 400 IM this season.

For some reason, Marchand isn’t entered with his season best of 3:37.96 and is instead entered at 3:38.61, which matters because it makes him the 2nd seed behind teammate David Schlicht (3:38.16). Schlicht was excellent in the 200 IM last night, so keep an eye on him as well.

Meanwhile, Kos is the top seed in the 100 back this morning, coming in with his season best of 44.37. Kos is currently 4th in the NCAA this season, sitting just a quarter of a second behind Florida’s Jonny Marshall, who has clocked the top time of the season (44.12). Sun Devil teammate Jack Dolan is the #2 seed this morning with a 45.09. While it may not happen this morning, Dolan should blow that time away at some point today, as he’s been on fire through the past two days. He led the ASU 200 medley relay off in 20.30, which would seemingly indicate he can go much faster than 45.0 today.

ASU also finds themselves with the top seed in the 200 free, where Julian Hill has been 1:32.06 this season. Of note, ASU’s Owen McDonald is the 2nd seed with a 1:32.41. McDonald was incredible in the 200 IM yesterday, so he may make a lot of noise in the 200 free today as well.

Stanford star Andrei Minakov holds the top seed in the 100 fly, having been 44.16 already this season. ASU freshman Ilya Kharun isn’t far behind, having been 44.33 this season, which is the only other time in the conference this season under 45 seconds.

Utah comes in with the top seed in the 100 breast, where Jaek Horner is entered with a 51.32. Horner could make a huge impact for the Utes today, however, he has his work cut out for him, as 5 other guys in the conference have been under 52 seconds this season.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 43.71 – Andrei Minakov , Stanford (2022)

, Stanford (2022) Pac-12 Championship Record: 43.90 – Andrei Minakov , Stanford (2022)

, Stanford (2022) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

Pac-12 Record: 1:30.14 – Andrew Seliskar, Cal (2019)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:30.23 – Grant House, ASU (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 50.04 – Kevin Cordes, Arizona (2014)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 50.78 – Carsten Vissering, USC (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

Pac-12 Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 44.14 – Zachary Poti, ASU (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: