Arizona State Men Set Pac-12 Record With 2:58.49 400 Medley Relay, #2 All-Time

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:58.32 – Florida (2023)

Pac-12 Record: 2:59.18 – Arizona State (2023)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:00.36 – Cal (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

RESULTS:

Arizona State (Kos, Marchand, Kharun, Kulow) – 2:58.49 (PAC-12 RECORD) Stanford (Maurer, Polonsky, Gu, Maurer) – 3:03.55 Cal (Crews, Bell, Quarles, Frandson) – 3:04.02 Arizona (Hardy, Purdy, Nabor, Daleiden) – 3:05.60 USC (Makrygiannis, Dillard, Chmielewski, Selin) – 3:08.59 Utah (McOmber, Horner, Van Brocklin, Woodall) – 3:11.31

The Arizona State men swam to a new Pac-12 Record in the 400 medley relay as Hubert Kos, Leon Marchand, Ilya Kharun, and Jonny Kulow touched in a 2:58.49. That also is the 2nd fastest time in the event in NCAA history, only 0.17 seconds behind Florida’s NCAA record of a 2:58.32.

Arizona State broke the old Pac-12 record that the team of Jack Dolan, Marchand, Max McCusker, and Kulow set to finish 3rd at 2023 NCAAs. The Florida men set the NCAA record last March at NCAAs as they were the fastest of three teams under the old record of a 2:59.22 that Texas set at 2017 NCAAs. Indiana and Arizona State were also faster than the previous record.

The biggest difference in relay split is Josh Liendo‘s butterfly split which was the fastest fly split ever at the time of the Gators’ NCAA record. Liendo has since been faster as he swam a 42.77 at SECs but the split from the NCAA record swim is now #2 all-time.

Notably, Kulow anchored 0.04 seconds faster here than he anchored at NCAAs while Kos led off over half of a second faster than Dolan did last March. Tonight was Kos’s second big 100 back of the night as he also swam a Championship Record in the 100 back touching in a 43.75. If he had replicated that time again, the Sun Devils would have set a new NCAA record but this is one to watch out for come NCAAs.

Arizona State also broke the Pac-12 Championship record of a 3:00.36 that Cal set back in 2022.

Notably, the Arizona State men are now the only team in the NCAA this season to have been under the 3:00 mark. Florida previously was the fastest in the event this season as they swam a 3:00.49 at SECs.