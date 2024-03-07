2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday Timed Finals Heat Sheet (with relay lineups)

The 2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships commence this evening in Federal Way, Washington. We’ll see timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays tonight, with individual action beginning tomorrow morning.

California is the top seeded entrant in both of tonight’s relays, but will be missing some key swimmers here in Federal Way. Jack Alexy, Destin Lasco, Dare Rose, and Gabriel Jett will all be racing at the Westmont Pro Swim Series (LCM) instead of this meet. Cal has been as swift as 1:21.67 in the 200 medley relay this season, but ASU has been 1:21.77 this season (just 0.10 behind Cal), and will have their full team at these championships.

ASU’s Leon Marchand will appear on both relays tonight, as he’ll swim breaststroke on the medley relay and lead-off the 800 freestyle relay. Marchand also led-off ASU’s relay at this meet last year, where he posted his current best time of 1:30.77. Cal (6:10.38) and Stanford (6:12.28) are ranked 1st and 2nd in this relay, with ASU (6:13.66) seeded 3rd. ASU owns the meet record and overall Pac-12 record in the event, with times of 6:05.08 and 6:06.30.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:21.07, Arizona State — 2023 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:21.69, Arizona State – 2023 Pac-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71

Top 8:

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 6:03.42, Texas – 2023 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 6:05.08, Arizona State — 2023 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 6:06.30, Arizona State – 2023 Pac-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

Top 8: