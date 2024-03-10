Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Zalan Sarkany Breaks 12-Year-Old Conference Record With 14:23.01 1650 Freestyle

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)
  • Pac-12 Record: 14:24.35 – Chad La Tourrette, Stanford (2012)
  • Pac-12 Championship Record: 14:33.69 – Zach Yeadon – Cal (2021)
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

Top 8:

  1. Zalan Sarkany (Arizona State) – 14:23.01 (CONFERENCE RECORD)
  2. Krzysztof Chmielewski (USC) – 14:39.64
  3. Daniel Matheson (Arizona State) – 14:44.85
  4. Liam Custer (Stanford) – 14:46.22
  5. Gabe Machado (Stanford) – 14:55.52
  6. Reece Grady (Arizona State) – 14:56.90
  7. Jack Meehan (California) – 14:58.38
  8. Tyler Kopp (California) – 15:05.36

On what is the final night of the Pac-12 Championships before the conference dissolves with conference realignment, it was only fitting that a record was broken to kick off the night. Arizona State’s Zalan Sarkany swam to a new conference record in the 1650 freestyle as he won in a 14:23.01.

Sarkany’s swim tonight broke Chad La Tourette‘s record of a 14:24.35 back at the 2012 NCAA Championships to finish 2nd.

Split Comparison:

Sarkany La Tourette
50 23.12 24.19
100 25.46 25.7
150 25.77 26.27
200 25.93 26.33
250 26.09 26.47
300 26.07 26.5
350 26.33 26.69
400 26.11 26.45
450 26.27 26.33
500 26.28 26.25
550 26.32 26.23
600 26.37 26.34
650 26.19 26.37
700 26 26.2
750 25.99 26.34
800 26.34 26.48
850 26.35 26.28
900 26.44 26.39
950 26.31 26.34
1000 26.36 26.23
1050 26.42 26.49
1100 26.5 26.25
1150 26.46 26.22
1200 26.43 26.26
1250 26.56 26.6
1300 26.58 26.62
1350 26.62 26.42
1400 26.49 26.45
1450 26.54 26.01
1500 26.48 26.12
1550 26.38 26.33
1600 26.27 26.14
1650 25.18 24.06
14:23.01 14:24.35

As seen in the split comparison, the biggest difference tonight was Sarkany’s first 200. Sarkany was out almost a whole two seconds faster at the 200 mark as he turned in a 1:40.89 while La Tourette flipped at the 1:42.47 mark. The two held in the 26-range a majority of the race, although Sarkany split a 25.99 at the 750 mark.

Sarkany smashed Zach Yeadon‘s Championship record of a 14:33.69 that Yeadon swam in 2021.

Sarkany’s time from tonight leads the NCAA this season by over 14 seconds. Coming into tonight, USC’s Krzysztof Chmielewski had the top time with a 14:37.74 from midseason. He finished behind Sarkany tonight in a 14:39.64.

0
