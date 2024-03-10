Zalan Sarkany Breaks 12-Year-Old Conference Record With 14:23.01 1650 Freestyle

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Arizona State (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video (Pac-12 Network)
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide Preview
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap| Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap
- Day 4 Finals Recap
MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)
Pac-12 Record: 14:24.35 – Chad La Tourrette, Stanford (2012) Pac-12 Championship Record: 14:33.69 – Zach Yeadon – Cal (2021)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31
Top 8:
- Zalan Sarkany (Arizona State) – 14:23.01 (CONFERENCE RECORD)
- Krzysztof Chmielewski (USC) – 14:39.64
- Daniel Matheson (Arizona State) – 14:44.85
- Liam Custer (Stanford) – 14:46.22
- Gabe Machado (Stanford) – 14:55.52
- Reece Grady (Arizona State) – 14:56.90
- Jack Meehan (California) – 14:58.38
- Tyler Kopp (California) – 15:05.36
On what is the final night of the Pac-12 Championships before the conference dissolves with conference realignment, it was only fitting that a record was broken to kick off the night. Arizona State’s Zalan Sarkany swam to a new conference record in the 1650 freestyle as he won in a 14:23.01.
Sarkany’s swim tonight broke Chad La Tourette‘s record of a 14:24.35 back at the 2012 NCAA Championships to finish 2nd.
Split Comparison:
|Sarkany
|La Tourette
|50
|23.12
|24.19
|100
|25.46
|25.7
|150
|25.77
|26.27
|200
|25.93
|26.33
|250
|26.09
|26.47
|300
|26.07
|26.5
|350
|26.33
|26.69
|400
|26.11
|26.45
|450
|26.27
|26.33
|500
|26.28
|26.25
|550
|26.32
|26.23
|600
|26.37
|26.34
|650
|26.19
|26.37
|700
|26
|26.2
|750
|25.99
|26.34
|800
|26.34
|26.48
|850
|26.35
|26.28
|900
|26.44
|26.39
|950
|26.31
|26.34
|1000
|26.36
|26.23
|1050
|26.42
|26.49
|1100
|26.5
|26.25
|1150
|26.46
|26.22
|1200
|26.43
|26.26
|1250
|26.56
|26.6
|1300
|26.58
|26.62
|1350
|26.62
|26.42
|1400
|26.49
|26.45
|1450
|26.54
|26.01
|1500
|26.48
|26.12
|1550
|26.38
|26.33
|1600
|26.27
|26.14
|1650
|25.18
|24.06
|14:23.01
|14:24.35
As seen in the split comparison, the biggest difference tonight was Sarkany’s first 200. Sarkany was out almost a whole two seconds faster at the 200 mark as he turned in a 1:40.89 while La Tourette flipped at the 1:42.47 mark. The two held in the 26-range a majority of the race, although Sarkany split a 25.99 at the 750 mark.
Sarkany smashed Zach Yeadon‘s Championship record of a 14:33.69 that Yeadon swam in 2021.
Sarkany’s time from tonight leads the NCAA this season by over 14 seconds. Coming into tonight, USC’s Krzysztof Chmielewski had the top time with a 14:37.74 from midseason. He finished behind Sarkany tonight in a 14:39.64.