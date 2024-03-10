Regan Smith Closes Out Westmont With 200 Backstroke Pro Swim Series Record (2:03.99)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

On the final night of the Westmont stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series, Regan Smith reset her own Pro Swim Series record in the women’s 200 backstroke. This concludes a fantastic weekend of racing for Smith, who set a U.S. Open Record in the 100 backstroke on Day 3.

Smith fired off a 2:03.99 for the third sub-2:04 swim of her career. The only two times she’s been faster are 2019 Worlds where she swam her personal best (2:03.35) and 2023 U.S. Nationals when she set the U.S. Open Record at 2:03.80. She missed cracking that mark as well by .19 seconds.

The previous Pro Swim Series record was a 2:04.76, which Smith swam at the April 2023 Westmont stop. Smith chopped .77 seconds off her old standard.

2019 World Championships 2023 U.S. Nationals 2024 Westmont Pro Swim 2023 Westmont Pro Swim 50 29.06 28.98 29.09 28.93 100 1:00.37 (31.31) 1:00.00 (31.02) 1:00.86 (31.77) 1:00.38 (31.45) 150 1:31.84 (31.47) 1:31.49 (31.49) 1:32.32 (31.46) 1:32.29 (31.91) 200 2:03.35 (31.51) 2:03.80 (32.31) 2:03.99 (31.67) 2:04.76 (32.47)

Her swim in Westmont was one of the most consistent 200 backs of her career. Smith was able to keep herself from posting a 32-split, like she did at both 2019 Worlds and the 2023 U.S. Open.

These splits also reflect that Smith is concentrating on the back half of her races. That part of her race–regardless of stroke–proved difficult for her at 2023 Worlds, her last major international competition. She focused heavily on that part of the race in her 100 backstroke on Day 3; it was where she did all the work to break her U.S. Open record. Here in the 200 back, she put up one of the fastest final 50s of her career, bringing the race home in 31.67.

With the swim, Smith improves her #1 in the World Rankings this season. She beats the 2:04.27 she swam at the U.S. Open. Kaylee McKeown holds the second-fastest time at 2:04.81.

Like her other wins this weekend in the 200 fly and 100 backstroke, Smith dominated this race. She won by more than three seconds as Rhyan White took second in 2:07.38.

Original Reporting by Riley Overend:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

Top 8:

Regan Smith continued her red-hot week with her third sub-2:04 200 back of her career to take home the win in 2:03.99. She was just about half a second shy of her personal-best 2:03.35 from 2019, and more than three seconds ahead of runner-up finisher Rhyan White (2:07.38). In the process, Smith erased her own Pro Swim Series record of 2:04.76 from last year by almost a second.

White has been as fast as 2:05.13 back in 2022. Top prelims qualifier Leah Shackley was the only other swimmer sub-2:10 with her 3rd-place showing in 2:08.87. The 17-year-old NC State commit was within half a second of her personal-best 2:08.42 from last May.

Northwestern junior Justine Murdock placed 4th in 2:12.96, only about a second off her lifetime best from 2022 (2:11.73).

Vera Conic clocked a new best time en route to 5th place in 2:14.89, shaving about a tenth off her previous-best 2:15.03 from last August.