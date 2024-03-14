Leah Shackley Drives One Hour Each Way to Train By Herself at a SCY YMCA 6 Days a Week

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

At the Westmont Pro Swim, high school senior Leah Shackley placed 2nd in the 100 back and 3rd in the 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 fly. When SwimSwam spoke with her after her meet, we learned that Shackley only swims six times per week, once per day Monday-Saturday, which is up from this fall when she only swam five times. Shackley drives one hour each way to a YMCA (6 lanes, 25 yards) to train by herself every day.

The closest Olympic-size (LCM) pool to Shackley is 2.5 hours away, so she rarely gets to train long course. However, none of this has stopped Shackley from reaching success at a very high level in swimming. She’s one of the top high school recruits in the nation and will attend NC State in the fall after competing at the 2024 US Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.