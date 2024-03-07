2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The second night of action is underway in Westmont, Illinois, with finals of the 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM on the schedule for tonight.

Reigning U.S. national champion Claire Weinstein was the top qualifier in the women’s 200 free prelims this morning at 1:59.09, one of three swimmers under the two-minute barrier along with Maria Costa (1:59.26) and Paige Madden (1:59.31). In the men’s 200 free, a battle is shaping up between Gabriel Jett (1:47.17), Jorge Iga (1:47.45), Drew Kibler (1:47.51), and Kieran Smith (1:47.94).

In the women’s 100 breast, world record holder Lilly King wasn’t the top qualifier this morning as 18-year-old Tennessee commit McKenzie Siroky paced prelims with a personal-best 1:07.92. Three-time Icelandic Olympian Anton McKee led the men’s 100 breast heats with a time of 1:00.91.

The women’s 100 fly features a heavyweight showdown between Regan Smith (57.00) and Torri Huske (57.08) while the men’s 100 fly includes big names such as Caeleb Dressel (52.31), Santo Condorelli (52.23), Zach Harting (52.50), and Dare Rose (52.89).

In the women’s 400 IM, Leah Hayes (4:44.86) is slated to face off against fellow teenager Katie Grimes (4:45.18, on the back half of a 200 free/400 IM double). The session will conclude with the men’s 400 IM, where top qualifier David Johnston (4:24.37) will try to hold off Olympic medalists Jay Litherland (4:25.57) and Chase Kalisz (4:27.75).

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Top 8:

Simone Manuel pulled out the 200 free victory by the slimmest of margins with a winning time of 1:57.80, barely ahead of Brazil’s Maria Costa (1:57.81).

Costa ripped the fastest final 50 in the field (29.92), but it wasn’t quite enough to catch Manuel in the end. Manuel was more than a second faster than her 1:58.87 effort from the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville two months ago. The 27-year-old Arizona State pro has been as fast as 1:56.09 as a relay leadoff at the 2019 World Championships.

Sandpipers 17-year-old Claire Weinstein clocked in at 1:58.08 for a 3rd-place showing. The Cal commit owns a lifetime best of 1:55.26 from her national title victory last summer.

Paige Madden (1:58.84), Leah Hayes (1:59.47), and Nathalia Siqueira Almeida (1:59.75) rounded out the remaining sub-2:00 finishers. Katie Grimes (2:00.12) and Aline Rodrigues (2:01.12) weren’t far behind in 7th and 8th place, respectively. Both Hayes and Grimes will return to the pool for the 400 IM at the end of the session.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

U.S Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Drew Kibler cruised to victory in the 200 free final with a winning time of 1:46.02 — faster than his 1:46.12 from the U.S. Open last winter. The 23-year-old American has been about a second faster before with his personal-best 1:45.01 coming at the 2022 World Championships. Kibler showed impressive stamina as his 27.26 final 50 was the fastest in the field by more than two tenths ahead of 3rd-place finisher Kieran Smith (1:47.21, 27.49 final 50).

Cal junior Gabriel Jett touched the wall more than a second behind Kibler in a personal-best mark of 1:47.16, shaving .16 seconds off his previous-best 1:47.32 from last summer. Jorge Iga was slightly slower than he was in prelims with a 4th-place finish in 1:47.62.

Grant House (1:47.79), Tomas Koski (1:48.23), Eduardo Oliveira de Moraes (1:48.55), and Luca Urlando rounded out the A-final.

In the B-final, Brooks Curry (1:48.64) eked past Blake Pieroni (1:48.69) and Aaron Shackell (1:48.77) for the victory.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32 – Lilly King (2021)

(2021) US Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

Top 8:

Lilly King (ISC) – 1:06.68 Andrea Podmanikova (WOLF) – 1:08.89 Theodora Taylor (SW) – 1:09.19 Jhennifer Conceicao (ECP) – 1:09.67 McKenzie Siroky (UN-MI) – 1:09.98 Rachel Berhardt (TEAM) – 1:10.30 Melissa Rodriguez (PRVT) – 1:10.44 Mary Elizabeth (VSC) – 1:10.98

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2019)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 58.58 – Adam Peaty (2017)

US Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

U.S Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8:

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80, Leon Marchand (2023)

U.S Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8: