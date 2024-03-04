Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The 2024 Pro Swim Series will kick off this week at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Illinois. This is the second of three legs for this year’s series, with the final stop taking place next month in San Antonio, Texas. Many of the nation’s top senior and junior swimmers are expected to compete, as well as a handful of notable international athletes.

USA Swimming has announced a broadcast schedule for March 7-10 & 23 via Peacock, CNBC, and NBC. Peacock will feature live coverage of finals beginning at 7pm (ET) on the 7th and 8th, while CNBC and NBC will have a taped delay broadcasts on the 9th, 10th, and 23rd.

All sessions of the meet will be available for streaming on the USA Swimming Network.

Prelims will take place every morning Thursday, March 7, through Saturday, March 9 at 10am (ET), with finals beginning at 7pm (ET). Wednesday night’s distance-only session will start at 6pm (ET).

TV SCHEDULE

Date Network Start Time (ET) Live or Taped Delay
March 7 Peacock 7pm Live
March 8 Peacock 7pm Live
March 9 CNBC 1:30pm Taped Delay
March 10 CNBC 10:30am Taped Delay
March 23 NBC 1pm Taped Delay

EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s Event # Day 1, March 6 Men’s Event #
1 800 Freestyle 2
Day 2, March 7
3 200 Freestyle 4
5 100 Breaststroke 6
7 100 Butterfly 8
9 400 IM 10
Day 3, March 8
11 200 Butterfly 12
13 50 Freestyle 14
15 100 Backstroke 16
17 200 Breaststroke 18
19 400 Freestyle 20
Day 4, March 9
21 1500 Freestyle 22
23 200 IM 24
25 200 Backstroke 26
27 100 Freestyle 28

