How To Watch The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

March 6-9, 2024

FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois

LCM (50 meters)

The 2024 Pro Swim Series will kick off this week at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Illinois. This is the second of three legs for this year’s series, with the final stop taking place next month in San Antonio, Texas. Many of the nation’s top senior and junior swimmers are expected to compete, as well as a handful of notable international athletes.

USA Swimming has announced a broadcast schedule for March 7-10 & 23 via Peacock, CNBC, and NBC. Peacock will feature live coverage of finals beginning at 7pm (ET) on the 7th and 8th, while CNBC and NBC will have a taped delay broadcasts on the 9th, 10th, and 23rd.

All sessions of the meet will be available for streaming on the USA Swimming Network.

Prelims will take place every morning Thursday, March 7, through Saturday, March 9 at 10am (ET), with finals beginning at 7pm (ET). Wednesday night’s distance-only session will start at 6pm (ET).

TV SCHEDULE

Date Network Start Time (ET) Live or Taped Delay March 7 Peacock 7pm Live March 8 Peacock 7pm Live March 9 CNBC 1:30pm Taped Delay March 10 CNBC 10:30am Taped Delay March 23 NBC 1pm Taped Delay

EVENT SCHEDULE