Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anna Moesch Clocks PB In 50 Free With 21.95 At New Jersey Meet Of Champions

New Jersey Meet of Champions

  • Sewell, NJ
  • 25 Yards
  • Meet Mobile “2024 Meet of Champions”

Girls Recap

In addition to Audrey Derivaux‘s 200 IM 13-14 National Age Group record as she swam a 1:55.73, Anna Moesch highlighted the Meet of Champions in New Jersey. The Virginia commit swam to wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Moesch touched in a 21.95 in the 50 free and a 47.80 in the 100 free. Her 50 free marked a personal best as she swam a 21.97 at 2022 YMCA Nationals, and her 100 free was a season best as her personal best is a 47.76 from 2022 YNats. She is headed to Virginia this fall.

Texas commit for fall 2025 Sarah Rodrigues swam to a win in the 100 back touching in a 52.59 and a 2nd place finish in the 200 free clocking a 1:47.15, finishing just behind Sidney Arcella who won in a 1:46.97. Both swims were best times for Rodrigues as she had never broken the 1:50 second mark in the 200 free as well as the 53-second mark in the 100 back. Arcella’s 200 free was also a personal best.

Stanford commit for this fall Emily Thompson earned two wins as well. Thompson won the 100 fly in a personal best of a 52.33 and the 100 breast in a 1:00.93. Thompson’s previous best times were a 1:01.87 in the 100 breast and a 52.51 in the 100 fly.

Thompson also helped the Ridge 400 free relay to a win. The team of Giulia Beverini, Natalie Hillebrecht, Eszter Kiss, and Thompson touched in a 3:33.68. Thompson notably anchored in a 49.73.

Other event winners:

  • 500 free: Audrey Derivaux 4:44.29 (4:44.10 in prelims)
  • 200 medley relay: Westfield (Clare Logan, Emily Constable, Jane Kavanagh, Brooke McAndrew) 1:43.89
  • 200 free relay: Westfield (Constable, Logan, McAndrew, Kavanagh) 1:35.62

Boys Recap

Cal commit for 2025 Kenneth Barnicle highlighted the boys side of the meet as he won two individual events. Barnicle improved upon his best time of a 1:37.49 in the 200 freestyle from Winter Juniors as he swam a 1:37.45. He also won the 100 fly in a 47.88, a huge personal best as he had never been under the 50-second mark.

Florida State commit Daniel Listor swam to a win in the 100 breast touching in a personal best of a 54.60. His previous best was a 54.83 from a year ago. Listor finished 3rd in the 200 IM but notably swam a personal best of a 1:50.50 in prelims. Daren Chen won the 200 IM in a personal best of a 1:48.40.

Garrett Gould is heading to Texas this fall and swept the sprint freestyles as he swam a 20.20 in the 50 and a 44.29 in the 100. His 50 free was a personal best as he came into the meet with a best time of a 20.34 which he swam at 2023 YNats last March.

Other event winners:

  • 500 free: Charles Schreiner 4:26.74, first time under 4:30
  • 200 medley relay: Seton Hall Prep (Karl Burghardt, Aryan Kapoor, Richard Poplawski, Cormac Rouse) 1:32.09
  • 200 free relay: Seton Hall Prep (Poplawski, Burghardt, Kapoor, Rouse) 1:24.88, Rouse anchored in a 20.47
  • 100 back: James Haney 48.56, personal best
  • 400 free relay: Seton Hall Prep (Rouse, Owen Ripley, Kapoor, Poplawski) 3:04.31, Poplawski anchored in a 44.92

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!