Audrey Derivaux Breaks Alex Walsh’s 13-14 200 IM NAG With 1:55.73

New Jersey Meet of Champions
- Sewell, NJ
- 25 Yards
- Meet Mobile “2024 Meet of Champions”
Audrey Derivaux swam a time of a 1:55.73 in the girls 200 IM at the New Jersey Meet of Champions to break Alex Walsh‘s 13-14 National Age Group (NAG) record that stood at a 1:56.20. Derivaux had just missed the record in prelims as she swam a 1:56.42 but dropped time in finals.
|Audrey Derivaux– 2024 Meet of Champions
|Alex Walsh– 2015 Winter Juniors
|Fly
|24.62
|25.93
|Back
|28.08
|28.81
|Breast
|35.23
|34.15
|Free
|27.8
|27.31
|Final Time
|1:55.73
|1:56.20
The biggest difference was Derivaux’s first 50 as she was over a second faster out on the butterfly leg and was over half a second faster on backstroke.
Walsh’s record stood since December 2015 as she swam the time to win the event at Winter Juniors- East.
This is Derivaux’s second 13-14 SCY NAG record as she swam a 1:54.33 200 butterfly earlier this year to break Tess Howley‘s old NAG record of a 1:55.29. At the same meet, Derivaux just missed Walsh’s 200 IM record as she swam a 1:56.34, her personal best coming into the Meet of Champions.
Derivaux also swam a best time in the 500 free at the Meet of Champions as she touched in a 4:44.10 in prelims faster than her old personal best of a 4:47.00 from mid-February. She has dropped almost six seconds in the event over the last year.
Mind blowing. NCAA invite worthy time as 14 yr old
That first 100 is devious