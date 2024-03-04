Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Audrey Derivaux Breaks Alex Walsh’s 13-14 200 IM NAG With 1:55.73

Comments: 2

New Jersey Meet of Champions

  • Sewell, NJ
  • 25 Yards
  • Meet Mobile “2024 Meet of Champions”

Audrey Derivaux swam a time of a 1:55.73 in the girls 200 IM at the New Jersey Meet of Champions to break Alex Walsh‘s 13-14 National Age Group (NAG) record that stood at a 1:56.20. Derivaux had just missed the record in prelims as she swam a 1:56.42 but dropped time in finals.

Audrey Derivaux– 2024 Meet of Champions Alex Walsh– 2015 Winter Juniors
Fly 24.62 25.93
Back 28.08 28.81
Breast 35.23 34.15
Free 27.8 27.31
Final Time 1:55.73 1:56.20

The biggest difference was Derivaux’s first 50 as she was over a second faster out on the butterfly leg and was over half a second faster on backstroke.

Walsh’s record stood since December 2015 as she swam the time to win the event at Winter Juniors- East.

This is Derivaux’s second 13-14 SCY NAG record as she swam a 1:54.33 200 butterfly earlier this year to break Tess Howley‘s old NAG record of a 1:55.29. At the same meet, Derivaux just missed Walsh’s 200 IM record as she swam a 1:56.34, her personal best coming into the Meet of Champions.

Derivaux also swam a best time in the 500 free at the Meet of Champions as she touched in a 4:44.10 in prelims faster than her old personal best of a 4:47.00 from mid-February. She has dropped almost six seconds in the event over the last year.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Austinpoolboy
12 minutes ago

Mind blowing. NCAA invite worthy time as 14 yr old

2
0
Reply
Virtus
17 minutes ago

That first 100 is devious

3
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!