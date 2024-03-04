Audrey Derivaux Breaks Alex Walsh’s 13-14 200 IM NAG With 1:55.73

New Jersey Meet of Champions

Audrey Derivaux swam a time of a 1:55.73 in the girls 200 IM at the New Jersey Meet of Champions to break Alex Walsh‘s 13-14 National Age Group (NAG) record that stood at a 1:56.20. Derivaux had just missed the record in prelims as she swam a 1:56.42 but dropped time in finals.

Audrey Derivaux– 2024 Meet of Champions Alex Walsh– 2015 Winter Juniors Fly 24.62 25.93 Back 28.08 28.81 Breast 35.23 34.15 Free 27.8 27.31 Final Time 1:55.73 1:56.20

The biggest difference was Derivaux’s first 50 as she was over a second faster out on the butterfly leg and was over half a second faster on backstroke.

Walsh’s record stood since December 2015 as she swam the time to win the event at Winter Juniors- East.

This is Derivaux’s second 13-14 SCY NAG record as she swam a 1:54.33 200 butterfly earlier this year to break Tess Howley‘s old NAG record of a 1:55.29. At the same meet, Derivaux just missed Walsh’s 200 IM record as she swam a 1:56.34, her personal best coming into the Meet of Champions.

Derivaux also swam a best time in the 500 free at the Meet of Champions as she touched in a 4:44.10 in prelims faster than her old personal best of a 4:47.00 from mid-February. She has dropped almost six seconds in the event over the last year.