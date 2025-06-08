Luka Mijatovic on Qualifying for World Champs: “I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
16-year-old Luka Mijatovic qualified for his first senior world championships this week, finishing 2nd in the 400 free. Mijatovic had a sensational week overall, competing in the A-finals of the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle and the 400 IM.
It feels like such a good sign that the US men have 3 high schoolers on the first international team leading into this new quad
So young yet so mature . It’s incredible to hear this young man speak so eloquently. Most kids his age can’t even put a complete sentence together in front of adults and a camera.
Totally agree, love his final words where he can’t wait to meet some new friends. Can’t help but back this young man and cheer hard for him 🙌.
Already better at interviews than townley haas