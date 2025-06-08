Luka Mijatovic on Qualifying for World Champs: “I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself”

2025 U.S. Nationals: Projected World Junior Championships and World University Games Rosters While official rosters for the Junior World Championships and World University Games won’t be announced until later, here’s how we think those rosters stand.

USA Swimming Releases Finalized Roster For 2025 World Championships USA Swimming has released its finalized roster for the 2025 World Aquatic Championships following the end of the 2025 U.S. National Championships this weekend