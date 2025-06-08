Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luka Mijatovic on Qualifying for World Champs: “I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself”

Comments: 4

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year-old Luka Mijatovic qualified for his first senior world championships this week, finishing 2nd in the 400 free. Mijatovic had a sensational week overall, competing in the A-finals of the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle and the 400 IM.

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bobthebuilderrocks
25 seconds ago

It feels like such a good sign that the US men have 3 high schoolers on the first international team leading into this new quad

0
0
Reply
Robert
26 minutes ago

So young yet so mature . It’s incredible to hear this young man speak so eloquently. Most kids his age can’t even put a complete sentence together in front of adults and a camera.

8
0
Reply
SHRKB8
Reply to  Robert
14 minutes ago

Totally agree, love his final words where he can’t wait to meet some new friends. Can’t help but back this young man and cheer hard for him 🙌.

3
0
Reply
Wanna Sprite?
Reply to  Robert
2 minutes ago

Already better at interviews than townley haas

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!