2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: Oleksiak and Ruck Skip Finals Tonight (Day 2 Finals Scratches)

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The #3 seed in the Women’s 50 backstroke, Taylor Ruck, has scratched tonight’s final. That comes after she set her best time since 2019 in the 100 backstroke last night, taking second spot behind Kylie Masse in 58.93. Ruck, who has been training with Herbie Behm at ASU, was 28.65 this morning to come within 0.34 of her best time of 28.31.

Whilst it may seem a surprising move, third-place finisher last night Ingrid Wilm is stronger in the 50, where she holds a best of 27.37, and would likely have taken the second spot for Worlds in this event behind Kylie Masse regardless of Ruck’s involvement tonight.

She will instead look ahead to her remaining two entries in Victoria, the 50 freestyle on Day 3 and the 100 freestyle on Day 4, where she is seeded at #2 and #5 seed respectively.

Ashley McMillan, who is more of a 200/400 IM swimmer, also opted out after finishing 8th this morning in 29.09

Penny Oleksiak, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist in the 100 fly, has scratched tonight’s ‘B’ final in that event. Oleksiak, who has moved away from the event to focus on the 100/200 freestyle in recent years, finished 10th this morning in 1:00.76.

Like Ruck she will be in the 50 free and 100 free over the next two days, where she is the top seed in both events.

Bill Dongfang and Cole Pratt scratched from the men’s ‘B’ final after finishing 11th and 12th this morning Dongfang, who will compete for a Canadian University all-star team at a dual meet against a team from British Universities in Loughborough at the start of July, was just three-tenths off his best time in 54.05.

Pratt, who won the 100 backstroke last night in an upset win over Canadian Record Holder Blake Tierney, set a new personal best in the event for the first time since 2019 as he went 54.07. He will be in the 50 backstroke final tonight after placing 5th this morning.

There is only one scratch in the para events, #5 Charlie Giammichele dropping the 400 freestyle.

Women’s 50 Backstroke

Men’s 50 Backstroke

#13 Kai Lielenthal (UBCT) – 26.65

#T-22 Wells Ginzer (UBCT) – 26.76

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Men’s 100 Butterfly

#11 Bill Dongfang (ISC) – 54.05

#12 Cole Pratt (CASC) – 54.07

(CASC) – 54.07 #31 Minhyuk Park [#6 in junior final] (OS) – 56.08

Para Women’s 400 Freestyle

Para Men’s 400 Freestyle

#5 Charlie Giammichele (GHAC) – 5:35.30

Para Women’s 200 Freestyle

Para Men’s 200 Freestyle