2025 U.S. Nationals: Projected World Junior Championships and World University Games Rosters

Now that the dust has settled from the official announcement of the USA’s roster for the World Aquatic Championships pool events, it’s time to turn our attention to the projected rosters for the two other international meets in which Teams USA will compete this summer: the World Junior Championships (August 19th-24th, Otopeni, Romania) and the World University Games (July 17th-23rd, Berlin, Germany).

Based on last week results, it appears that 19 women and 26 men have qualified for the World Junior Championships. The women are led by Charlotte Crush, Audrey Derivaux, and Rylee Erisman, each of whom should be eligible to swim five individual events. The men bumped right up against the 26-swimmer roster cap, but didn’t end up having to leave anyone off the projected roster. Rowan Cox, Aiden Hammer, and Gabe Nunziata are each slated for three individual events.

There are also 19 women currently projected for the World University Games roster. Rising NC State sophomore Leah Shackley led in individual qualifications with three: the 100 back, 200, and 100 fly. The men had less doubles, and ended up having 22 eligible swimmers against a 20-swimmer roster cap. Just like for the World Championship selection procedures, the tiebreaker within a Priority is how the swimmer’s finals’ swim stacks up against the respective FINA ‘A’ Standard, percentage-wise. That means, that according to our calculations, Lance Norris (800/1500 free) and Jassen Yep (100 breast) were the runner-up finishers who currently stand to be left off the roster.

Each roster has its own particular set of rules, which we’ve tried to summarize below. We’ll note that the final rosters, slated to be officially announced later this month, will almost look quite a bit different than we’ve projected below. That’s primarily because swimmers often decline these roster spots, for one reason or another. So that means, for instance, that Norris and Yep could very well still find themselves competing in Germany in August.

Additionally, although it’s pretty clear from the results which swimmers are eligible for Junior Worlds, we’ve had to make some assumptions about who is eligible for the World University Games, since anyone who’s 25 and enrolled in college, or graduated within the last year, could be eligible. Thus, it’s possible that someone who last competed in the NCAA two years ago, and thus, who who’ve assumed is not currently in college, could be still be enrolled somewhere, and is actually eligible. Finally, while we’ve done our best to make our projections as accurate as possible based on the selection criteria and the results, there’s a possibility we’ve missed something along the way. If so, kindly let us know in the comments and we’ll correct as necessary.

2025 U.S. World Junior Championship Projected Roster

Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.

Selection Criteria at a Glance

Must be 18 or younger on December 31, 2025

Swimmers who are selected for this summer’s senior World Championships, even as a relay-only swimmer, are ineligible for the World Junior Champs team.

Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.

Priorities Top four in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Best-finishing available swimmers in the stroke 50s Fifth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 freestyle

The second spot in the stroke 50s goes to highest finisher in the corresponding 100m event.

Women (19)

Men (26)

By Event

2025 U.S. World University Games Team Projected Roster

Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.

Selection Criteria at a Glance

Must be between 18-25 on December 31, 2025

Can’t be on the World roster.

Must be currently enrolled in college/university, or have graduated in 2024 (note: this sometimes requires some guesswork on our part)

Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.

Priorities Top two in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the events other than the 100/200 free (excluding stroke 50s). Third-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 free.



Women (19)

Men (20)