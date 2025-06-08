2025 U.S. Nationals: Projected World Junior Championships and World University Games Rosters

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
World Championship Selection Criteria
Now that the dust has settled from the official announcement of the USA’s roster for the World Aquatic Championships pool events, it’s time to turn our attention to the projected rosters for the two other international meets in which Teams USA will compete this summer: the World Junior Championships (August 19th-24th, Otopeni, Romania) and the World University Games (July 17th-23rd, Berlin, Germany).
Based on last week results, it appears that 19 women and 26 men have qualified for the World Junior Championships. The women are led by Charlotte Crush, Audrey Derivaux, and Rylee Erisman, each of whom should be eligible to swim five individual events. The men bumped right up against the 26-swimmer roster cap, but didn’t end up having to leave anyone off the projected roster. Rowan Cox, Aiden Hammer, and Gabe Nunziata are each slated for three individual events.
There are also 19 women currently projected for the World University Games roster. Rising NC State sophomore Leah Shackley led in individual qualifications with three: the 100 back, 200, and 100 fly. The men had less doubles, and ended up having 22 eligible swimmers against a 20-swimmer roster cap. Just like for the World Championship selection procedures, the tiebreaker within a Priority is how the swimmer’s finals’ swim stacks up against the respective FINA ‘A’ Standard, percentage-wise. That means, that according to our calculations, Lance Norris (800/1500 free) and Jassen Yep (100 breast) were the runner-up finishers who currently stand to be left off the roster.
Each roster has its own particular set of rules, which we’ve tried to summarize below. We’ll note that the final rosters, slated to be officially announced later this month, will almost look quite a bit different than we’ve projected below. That’s primarily because swimmers often decline these roster spots, for one reason or another. So that means, for instance, that Norris and Yep could very well still find themselves competing in Germany in August.
Additionally, although it’s pretty clear from the results which swimmers are eligible for Junior Worlds, we’ve had to make some assumptions about who is eligible for the World University Games, since anyone who’s 25 and enrolled in college, or graduated within the last year, could be eligible. Thus, it’s possible that someone who last competed in the NCAA two years ago, and thus, who who’ve assumed is not currently in college, could be still be enrolled somewhere, and is actually eligible. Finally, while we’ve done our best to make our projections as accurate as possible based on the selection criteria and the results, there’s a possibility we’ve missed something along the way. If so, kindly let us know in the comments and we’ll correct as necessary.
2025 U.S. World Junior Championship Projected Roster
Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.
Selection Criteria at a Glance
- Must be 18 or younger on December 31, 2025
- Swimmers who are selected for this summer’s senior World Championships, even as a relay-only swimmer, are ineligible for the World Junior Champs team.
- Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.
- Priorities
- Top four in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s).
- Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s).
- Best-finishing available swimmers in the stroke 50s
- Fifth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 freestyle
- The second spot in the stroke 50s goes to highest finisher in the corresponding 100m event.
Women (19)
- Mena Boardman – 50 fly
- Liberty Clark – 4×100 free
- Daisy Collins – 1500 free
- Charlotte Crush – 200 back, 100 fly, 100 back, 50 fly, 50 back
- Audrey Derivaux – 200 Fly, 200 back, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 IM
- Kennedi Dobson – 800 free, 4×200 free, 400 free
- Rylee Erisman – 100 free, 200 free, 50 back, 50 free, 100 back
- Kayda Geyer – 200 breast, 100 breast
- Kayla Han – 4×200 free, 400 IM, 800 free
- Lily King – 4×100 free
- Chloe Kim – 1500 free
- Rachel McAlpin – 50 breast
- Madi Mintenko – 100 free, 200 free, 400 free
- Julie Mishler – 4×100 free
- Annam Olasewere – 50 free
- Elle Scott – 100 breast, 50 breast
- Kaidy Stout – 200 breast
- Molly Sweeney – 200 IM
- Kelsey Zhang – 200 fly
Men (26)
- William Allen – 4×200 free
- Kenneth Barnicle – 4×100 free, 50 back
- Noah Cakir – 200 fly, 200 IM
- Ian Call – 50 breast
- Brayden Capen – 400 IM
- Austin Carpenter – 100 free
- Norvin Clontz – 200 free, 400 free
- Rowan Cox – 4×100 free, 100 fly, 50 fly
- Shareef Elaydi – 200 fly
- Andrew Eubanks – 200 breast, 100 breast
- Aiden Hammer – 1500 free, 400 free, 800 free
- Collin Holgerson – 100 back
- Gavin Keogh – 200 back, 100 back, 50 back
- Yury Kuzmenko – 50 free
- David Melnychuk – 200 back
- Gabriel Manteufel – 4×200 free
- Thomas McMillan – 100 fly
- Will Mulgrew – 1500 free, 800 free
- Gabe Nunziata – 200 breast, 100 breast, 50 breast
- Mike Rice – 100 free
- Albert Smelzer – 50 free
- Baylor Stanton – 200 IM
- Tim Wu – 200 free
- Luke Vatev – 4×100 free
- Evan Witte – 50 fly
- Yi Zheng – 400 IM
By Event
2025 U.S. World University Games Team Projected Roster
Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.
Selection Criteria at a Glance
- Must be between 18-25 on December 31, 2025
- Can’t be on the World roster.
- Must be currently enrolled in college/university, or have graduated in 2024 (note: this sometimes requires some guesswork on our part)
- Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.
- Priorities
- Top two in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s).
- Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the events other than the 100/200 free (excluding stroke 50s).
- Third-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 free.
Women (19)
- Katie Christopherson – 200 breast
- Julia Dennis – 100 free, 50 free
- Piper Enge – 100 breast
- Gena Jorgenson – 1500 free
- Cavan Gormsen – 400 free, 200 free
- Abigail Herscu – 200 breast
- Leah Hayes – 400 IM, 200 IM
- Tess Howley – 200 fly
- Kate Hurst – 800 free, 1500 free
- Caroline Larsen – 4×100 free
- Michaela Mattes – 400 free
- Mila Nikanorov – 800 free
- Kennedy Noble – 200 back, 100 back
- Teagan O’Dell – 400 IM, 200 IM
- Maxine Parker – 100 free, 50 free
- Alex Shackell – 100 fly, 200 fly
- Leah Shackley – 200 back, 100 back, 100 fly
- Chloe Stepanek – 200 free
- Emma Weber – 100 breast
Men (20)
- Daniel Baltes – 50 free
- Josh Bey – 200 breast
- Ben Delmar – 200 breast
- Daniel Diehl – 200 back, 100 back
- Ryan Erisman – 400 free, 800 free
- Alec Enyeart – 400 free
- Nate Germonprez – 100 breast
- Carson Hick – 1500 free
- Matthew Klinge – 100 fly
- Matt King – 100 free, 50 free
- David King – 200 back
- Mason Laur – 200 fly, 400 IM
- Owen McDonald – 200 IM, 4×100 free
- Jake Mitchell – 200 free
- Will Modglin – 100 back
- Kamal Muhammad – 100 fly
- Baylor Nelson – 400 IM
- Mitchell Schott – 200 fly, 200 IM
- Aaron Shackell – 200 free
- Camden Taylor – 100 free
|Women
|Event
|Men
|Maxine Parker
|50 Freestyle
|Matt King
|Julia Dennis
|Daniel Baltes
|Maxine Parker
|100 Freestyle
|Matt King
|Julia Dennis
|Camden Taylor
|Cavan Gormsen
|200 Freestyle
|Aaron Shackell
|Chloe Stepanek
|Jake Mitchell
|Cavan Gormsen
|400 Freestyle
|Ryan Erisman
|Michaela Mattes
|Alec Enyeart
|Kate Hurst
|800 Freestyle
|Ryan Erisman
|Mila Nikanorov
|N/A
|Kate Hurst
|1500 Freestyle
|Carson Hick
|Gena Jorgenson
|N/A
|Leah Shackley
|100 Back
|Daniel Diehl
|Kennedy Noble
|Will Modglin
|Leah Shackley
|200 Back
|Daniel Diehl
|Kennedy Noble
|David King
|Emma Weber
|100 Breast
|Nate Germonprez
|Piper Enge
|N/A
|Katie Christopherson
|200 Breast
|Ben Delmar
|Abigail Herscu
|Josh Bey
|Alex Shackell
|100 Butterfly
|Kamal Muhammad
|Leah Shackley
|Matthew Klinge
|Tess Howley
|200 Butterfly
|Mason Laur
|Alex Shackell
|Mitchell Schott
|Leah Hayes
|200 IM
|Owen McDonald
|Teagan O’Dell
|Mitchell Schott
|Leah Hayes
|400 IM
|Baylor Nelson
|Teagan O’Dell
|Mason Laur
|Caroline Larsen
|4×100 Freestyle
|Owen McDonald