18-Year-Old Jude Banks Hits 1:01.98 in 100m Breast in Ohio

2025 Holtrey Summer Classic

June 12-15, 2025

Cleveland, OH

Cleveland State University

LCM (50 Meters)

Holtrey Summer Classic Results

The 2025 Holtrey Summer Classic, held June 12–15 at Cleveland State University, featured strong age group competition from across the Midwest, highlighted by a standout swim from Blazing Barracudas’ Jude Banks in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Banks, 18, the reigning Ohio High School state champion in the 100-yard breast, clocked a personal best of 1:01.98 to win the event. His swim marked a 0.52-second drop from his previous best, which he set earlier this month at the USA Swimming National Championships.

Banks’ 100 breast swim ranks 6th fastest in the 17-18 Age Group this season, and 49th all time.

His time would have placed 20th in prelims at the National Championships, eight spots higher than his actual finish.

Banks also dropped over four seconds in the 200 breast, posting a winning time of 2:20.53 to pick up his second Junior Nationals cut of the weekend.

Other Meet Results:

On the women’s side, 15-year-old Claire Ciemania (Class of 2028) from Club Mountaineer earned a Junior Nationals cut with a winning time of 2:17.86 in the 200 backstroke, also setting a new personal best time.

Sofia Jimenez, a Florida State commit (Class of 2026), captured a win in the 200 IM with a season-best of 2:22.04. , a Florida State commit (Class of 2026), captured a win in the 200 IM with a season-best of 2:22.04.

The Blazing Barracudas and Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics (PEAQ) topped the women’s, men’s, and combined team scores by the end of the meet.

The Holtrey Summer Classic served as a tune-up for many swimmers as they prepare for Futures, Speedo Sectionals, and Junior Nationals later this summer.